Orlando Gay Chorus Reveals Gay Agenda In Central Florida Tour

Ditch your preconceived notions about the “gay agenda” as the Orlando Gay Chorus sets the record “straight” on what the LGBT+ community is all about! It's time to shed some light on this “shocking” subject, but be careful, it's not as shocking as they want you to think! Here's a hint: they just want to live freely and authentically!

The Gay Agenda: Revealed runs from May 19 to June 2, with stops in Cocoa Beach at the Surfside Playhouse, Sanford at the Ritz Theater, and a finale at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in the acoustically-perfect Steinmetz Hall. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.orlandogaychorus.org/shows.

Whether it's in our 9 to 5 or Takin' It To The Streets, OGC wants you to know that we are Strong Enough and We Know The Way! You Learn that Some of My Best Friends Are Straight, but This is Me … A Change Is Gonna Come ... and We Will Rise Up Together! The Orlando Gay Chorus features their main chorus of over 100 singers, four small group ensembles, and the Footnote Dancers. You won't want to miss this opportunity to support local LGBTQ+ performers!

About the Orlando Gay Chorus

The Orlando Gay Chorus is one of the nation's largest and longest running mixed voice LGBTQ+ choruses. Founded on Valentine's Day 1990, the chorus celebrates 34 years of changing hearts and minds in Central Florida. The mission of OGC is to provide a space that affirms diversity through the performing arts. The vision of OGC is to create impactful change in the community as a proactive force for equity, inclusion, and authenticity. This is achieved by providing high quality, skilled performances in an environment that maintains an atmosphere of integrity, honesty and mutual respect. OGC offers educational, cultural, and social enrichment for members and audiences through excellence in the arts, and by making our performances accessible to all people. For more information visit www.orlandogaychorus.org.

To support OGC's mission, donations to the chorus can be made at www.orlandogaychorus.org/give.

