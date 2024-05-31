Spotlight: NORM LEWIS at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway’s leading man sizzles up the summer with a Tony Awards® celebration like no other



Norm Lewis and his Christmas shows have become a great tradition at 54 Below but next month, the Phantom star returns with his first-ever, non-holiday engagement, debuting an all-new show highlighting an extraordinary lineup of Broadway music like you’ve never heard it!



Joined by some exciting special guests to be announced, Norm will perform songs from shows that he’s starred in, Broadway songs that inspired him during his years in the business, and even some from shows he never got to perform in. Featuring Norm’s long-time friends and collaborators, musical director Joseph Joubert and director Richard Jay-Alexander, as well Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Michael Olatuja on bass, Norm Lewis: Summertime (Special Tony Edition) promises to be a star-studded celebration of Broadway you don’t want to miss.



VIDEO PREVIEW

