Renaissance Theatre Company to Present '24, New Prohibition-Style Experience This Month

Welcome back to the roaring twenties. Renaissance Theatre Company will present a brand new 1920's-style experience set in “Paradise,” the country's most notorious speakeasy. Audiences dress up and whisper a password to enter an era laden with secrets, scandal, and mysterious club-goers. Around them, a different world unfolds as secrets are revealed. A 7-piece live band, singers, dancers, and an impressive cast of over 50 local performers bring this completely original experience to life. Plus, stay late on Fridays and Saturdays for Chateau Renaissance, the latest after-hours production featuring Orlando's best drag entertainment, dancers, and live singers.

‘24 is the latest fully immersive experience from the company behind Nosferatu and last summer's popular ‘54. The original music “blends classic Jazz with genres like 40s pin-up and Flamenco fusion,” says Will Scott, one of the show's composers and Vocal Director. He's joined in writing music by local musicians Bryce Hayes and Matt Lynx. The script is crafted by Adonis Perez-Escobar, who wrote last year's critically-acclaimed The Cocaine Play. On writing the show, Adonis says “We were inspired by the decadence and pulsating energy of the 1920s. The richness of Jazz was a big inspiration in crafting and creating the show. In stylistic terms, we've looked into a lot of film noir and neo-noir aesthetics to create a vibrant and intricate world for the audience to be immersed in.”

‘24 is another brainchild of Donald Rupe, Co-Founder of the Ren and the writer of From Here, which is debuting Off-Broadway this summer (fromhere.com). “The Ren is known for taking a seemingly simple show idea and then turning it on its head and making something completely unique that pushes boundaries,” Rupe says. “We make new works for a new audience. ‘24 showcases a high caliber of music, dancing, design, and performance, and then it also has something to say. It's weird and different and fun and wild, and unlike anything you'll see anywhere else. And it's here, in Orlando.”

Speaking of dance, ‘24 is choreographed by “So You Think You Can Dance” superstar Jakob Karr, who just announced his own Off-Broadway run of his hit dance show Ain't Done Bad, also produced by Renaissance Theatre Company this summer (aintdonebad.com). ‘24 is directed by Blake Aburn and Donald Rupe.

‘24 is the latest installment of Renaissance Theatre Company's mission to produce new works. The Ren was founded in 2021 by Donald Rupe and building owner Chris Kampmeier, and is committed to fair pay for artists, showcasing diversity, and building a new audience for theater. In line with The Ren's goal of keeping entertainment accessible for everyone, a number of $10 tickets are made available for every single performance.

‘24 is open from June 13th thru August 11th. Ticket prices range from $10 Discount Tickets to $40 General Admission Tickets, $65 VIP tickets, and even Unlimited Passes for patrons who wish to return again and again. Renaissance Theatre Company is located at 415 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. For more information, visit rentheatre.com/24.

