Rachel Hope Ihasz To Present AN ODE TO THE CLASSICS At Winter Park Playhouse

The Winter Park Playhouse features professional vocalist Rachel Hope Ihasz on the cabaret stage to perform her debut solo cabaret - An Ode To The Classics - in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series, February 26 and 27, 2025. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Join Rachel for her Playhouse cabaret debut as she journeys through her life as an actress and vocalist and sings classic songs from Broadway musicals and iconic artists including White Christmas, Cabaret, On The Town, The Drowsy Chaperone, Irving Berlin, Elvis Presley, Stephen Sondheim, The Carpenters, Judy Garland and more!

Rachel Hope Ihasz is a Central Florida actress that Playhouse patrons may recognize her from her most recent production at the theatre -8 Track: The Sounds of the 70's. Additional credits include various roles in The Florida Festival of New Musicals , "Natalie/Ed" in All Shook Up at the Garden Theater, "Olive Ostrvosky" in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Studio Tierra Del Sol, “Swing Pearl/Karen/Ensemble” in SpongeBob the Musical at Orlando Family Stage, and “Ancestor /US Alice/US Grandma” in The Addams Family at New Generation Theatrical.

“Rachel has dazzling stage presence and a fabulous voice that's perfect for singing Broadway and classic standards! This cabaret will be a definite crowd-pleaser so don't miss it!"states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday March 14 through Monday March 17, 2025. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday March 14, 2025 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

