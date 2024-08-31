Photos: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Titusville Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Journey back to December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley in MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, onstage at the Titusville Playhouse September 6-29. Tickets are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling our box office at 321-268-1125.

The music industry stars truly aligned by pure happenstance when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together for an impromptu recording session at Sun Records in Memphis. This legendary session became known as the MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and is the setting for this wildly entertaining audience favorite. Filled with such classic tunes as “Blue Suede Shoes”, “I Walk the Line”, “Hound Dog”, and “Great Balls of Fire”, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is sure to have you dancing in the aisles!

The cast stars Jake Pearce as Elvis Presley, Joey Maltese-Miller as Jerry Lee Lewis, Jack Supan as Carl Perkins, Bryant Cobb as Johnny Cash, Jeff Jeffers as Sam Phillips, Emilee Mari Fruscella as Dyanne, Josh Karam as Jay Perkins, and Paul Terry as W.S. “Fluke” Holland.

Executive & Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, has brought on Landyn Shaw to direct/choreograph MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET with music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Emily O’Neal as stage manager, Jenna Houck as scenic designer, Jordyn Linkous as costume designer, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, William Gibbons-Brown as lighting designer, Davis Vande Steeg as master electrician, Kaylee Kilgore as prop design & scenic painter, Eric Norton as technical director, and Helouise Duna as costume assistant.



Joey Maltese-Miller, Jack Supan, Jake Pearce, Bryant Cobb

The Cast of Million Dollar Quartet

Bryant Cobb

Jake Pearce

Jack Supan

Joey Maltese-Miller

The Cast of Million Dollar Quartet

Joey Maltese-Miller, Jeff Jeffers, Emilee Mari Fruscella, Jake Pearce

Josh Karam

Joey Maltese-Miller, Jeff Jeffers, Emilee Mari Fruscella, Jake Pearce

The Cast of Million Dollar Quartet

Joey Maltese-Miller

Joey Maltese-Miller, Jack Supan, Jake Pearce, Bryant Cobb

The Cast of Million Dollar Quartet

Joey Maltese-Miller, Jack Supan, Jake Pearce, Bryant Cobb

The Cast of Million Dollar Quartet

