Photos: AN EVENING WITH GROUCHO at the Wick

The Wick Theatre is now presenting An Evening with Groucho as the 11th season-opening production. This hilarious and fast-paced one-man show stars the award-winning actor Frank Ferrante and will run through November 3rd, 2024. Check out all new photos below!

Award-winning actor Frank Ferrante recreates his PBS, New York and London acclaimed stage portrayal of the legendary comedian in this fast paced 90 minutes of hilarity. The audience literally becomes part of the show as Ferrante ad-libs his way throughout the performance in grand Groucho style. Accompanied by his onstage pianist, Ferrante portrays the young Groucho of stage and film and reacquaints us with brothers Harpo, Chico, Zeppo and Gummo.

Ferrante’s portrayal of Groucho Marx has been acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, earning him rave reviews and prestigious awards. His performance is a masterclass in comedic timing, physicality, and vocal impersonation.

Comedian and film actor Groucho Marx was one of the Marx Brothers, who were an American family comedy act that was successful in vaudeville, on Broadway, and in 14 motion pictures from 1905 to 1949, at which point Groucho performed solo on radio and television.

Photo Credit: Amy Pasquantonio

