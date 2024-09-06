Osceola Arts Presents JERSEY BOYS The Musical This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Osceola Arts has announced its upcoming production of the smash-hit musical "Jersey Boys," running from Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 9, 2024.

"Jersey Boys" follows the extraordinary journey of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, four blue-collar kids who rose from the streets of New Jersey to become one of the greatest successes in pop music history. This electrifying musical showcases the group's remarkable ascent to stardom and the behind-the-scenes dynamics that shaped their decades-long friendship and career.

Winner of both Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Musical, "Jersey Boys" offers audiences a gritty, touching, and often humorous look at the true story behind the iconic sounds that defined a generation.

"We're excited to bring this critically acclaimed musical to our stage," said Brandon Arrington, Executive Director at Osceola Arts. "The combination of timeless music, compelling storytelling, and the raw energy of the 1960s makes 'Jersey Boys' an unforgettable theatrical experience."

Special Performances:

- Audio Described performance: Friday, September 27 at 7:30 PM

- American Sign Language-interpreted performance: Saturday, September 28 at 2:00 PM

Please note: This production is rated R and may not be suitable for all audiences.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased through our website at www.osceolaarts.org or by calling our box office at 407-846-6257.

Comments