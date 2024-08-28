Orlando Sings Presents It's Fourth Season: RESOUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orlando Sings will present its 2024-2025 season, RESOUND. This dynamic fourth season for Orlando Sings features a rich tapestry of performances, showcasing both renowned choral classics and innovative new works, alongside collaborations with outstanding guest artists and ensembles including the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and Opera Orlando.

The season includes expanded offerings including a presentation of John Rutter's Requiem in collaboration with National Concerts and Defiant Requiem in collaboration with Opera Orlando and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, both in Steinmetz Hall. The organization will also be presenting concerts in a new venue, the Harriett Coleman Center for the Arts, located on the campus of Lake Highland Preparatory School. The season will feature a newly commissioned work by popular composer Moira Smiley which will premiere at the popular A Solaria Solstice concert in December.

Season Highlights Include:

Lyyra in Concert | September 22, 2024 | 5:00 PM |Park Lake Presbyterian Church (309 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32801)

For their debut performance in the Southeastern US and Florida, Lyyra, a pioneering professional six-voice women's a cappella group created by The VOCES8 Foundation, will join Orlando Sings Harmonia, conducted by Sandra Shafer. Known for their velvety richness and starlike brilliance across classical, jazz, pop, and folk genres, Lyyra's performance promises an inspiring and uplifting experience. Harmonia will also feature selections from their upcoming recording project and performance for the Florida Conference of the American Choral Directors Association.

Orlando Sings Goes to the Opera | November 15, 2024 | 8:00 PM | The Harriett Coleman Center for Performing Arts (901 Highland Ave, Orlando, FL 32803)

Immerse yourself in operatic grandeur with the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus and Harmonia, joined by the Solaria Players, conducted by Andrew Minear and Sandra Shafer. Enjoy famous opera choruses by Bizet, Delibes, Gounod, Mozart, Puccini, Verdi, Wagner, and more, performed in a new intimate venue that enhances the rich, colorful tones of our large ensembles.

A Solaria Solstice | December 21, 2024 | 8:00 PM | The Harriett Coleman Center for Performing Arts (901 Highland Ave, Orlando, FL 32803)

Experience the holiday season with A Solaria Solstice, featuring the Solaria Singers and special guest artist Moira Smiley. This program will include moving poetry and music for Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa, alongside contemporary choral works. Moira Smiley will premiere a new solstice-themed choral composition, adding a fresh and poignant touch to this cherished holiday tradition.

When I Fall in Love Gala Concert | February 15, 2025 | 7:00 PM | The Woman's Club of Winter Park (419 S Interlachen Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789)

Enjoy an evening of love songs across jazz, contemporary classical, R&B, and pop performed by the award-winning Solaria Singers. This special Gala Concert includes dinner, dancing, and a silent auction, providing a romantic and memorable night out.

Orlando Sings Choral Festival 2025

Concert #1: Shema Koleinu (Hear Our Voice) | May 15, 2025 | 7:30 PM | The Harriett Coleman Center for Performing Arts (901 Highland Ave, Orlando, FL 32803)

Featuring the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus, Harmonia, and Solaria Players, this concert explores Jewish choral music with Leonard Bernstein's “Chichester Psalms” and Judith Lang Zaimont's “Life Cycle” and “Sacred Service.”

Concert #2: Path of Miracles | May 17, 2025 | 4:00 PM | The Harriett Coleman Center for Performing Arts (901 Highland Ave, Orlando, FL 32803)

The Solaria Singers, under the direction of Andrew Minear, will perform Jody Talbot's “Path of Miracles,” a contemporary a cappella work reflecting the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage.

Concert #3: Beacons of Light: A Journey Through Sound and Spirit | May 17, 2025 | 8:00 PM | The Harriett Coleman Center for Performing Arts (901 Highland Ave, Orlando, FL 32803)

This concert features Jake Runestad's “The Lighthouse Keeper” and Will Todd's “Mass in Blue,” offering a powerful exploration of human experience through choral music.

Community Performances:

Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezín | September 14, 2024 | 7:30 PM | Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (445 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801)

Join the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Opera Orlando Chorus, and Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus for a poignant concert-drama telling the story of Jewish prisoners who performed Verdi's Requiem in Terezín.

Home for the Holidays, Featuring Byron Stripling in Holiday Swing | November 30, 2024 | 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM | Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (445 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801)

Enjoy a holiday celebration with Byron Stripling and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring carols and sing-alongs.

Rutter Requiem & Coronation Anthem | April 14, 2025 | 7:30 PM | Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (445 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801)

The Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus and guest choirs will perform John Rutter's “Requiem” and Handel's “Coronation Anthem,” with Sandra Snow and Andrew Minear conducting.

Tickets and Information:

Season subscriptions are available now. Single tickets for individual concerts will go on sale September 1, 2024. For more information on the season lineup, ticket sales, and performance venues, please visit www.orlandosings.org.

