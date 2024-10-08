Orlando Shakes Announces Additional Cancellations, Postponements

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, Central Florida's premiere professional regional theater, continues to monitor the path of Hurricane Milton.

As of this afternoon (Tuesday, October 8th), Orlando Shakes announces the following closures and postponements:

Orlando Shakes will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday; tentatively resuming normal office operations Friday morning.

Signature Series performances affected due to Hurricane Milton include: Wednesday, October 9th, 2 p.m. matinee, “What the Constitution Means to Me.” This performance will now be held Saturday, October 12th, 2 p.m., at Orlando Family Stage. Wednesday, October 9th, 7:30 p.m., “What the Constitution Means to Me.” This performance will now be held Sunday, October 13th, 7:30 p.m. at Orlando Family Stage. Ticket holders for these two aforementioned performances can use their current tickets / seat locations for admission to the theater this weekend. All tickets can be picked up from Will Call at Orlando Family Stage before the rescheduled event. Thursday, October 10th, 2 p.m. matinee, “What the Constitution Means to Me.” This performance is canceled; current ticket holders can transfer tickets to another performance this weekend. Thursday, October 10th, 7:30 p.m., “What the Constitution Means to Me.” This performance is canceled; current ticket holders can transfer tickets to another performance this weekend.



As of 3 p.m. today, Friday's 7:30 p.m. performance of “What the Constitution Means to Me” is still scheduled as originally planned / subject to change.

Current ticket-holders to these respective performances can call Orlando Shakes' Box Office tomorrow (Wednesday) from 12 noon - 5 p.m. for additional information, or email BoxOffice@OrlandoShakes.org.

Upcoming school performances of Macbeth, performed by University of Central Florida's Master of Fine Arts students, have also been canceled, including:

Today (Tuesday, October 8th) at Orlando Family Stage

Thursday, October 10th, at Orlando Museum of Art

As of 3 p.m. today, Friday's 10:30 a.m. performance of “Macbeth” (at the Orlando Museum of Art) is still scheduled as originally planned / subject to change.

