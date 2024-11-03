Orlando Gay Chorus to Present MERRY EVERYTHING This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's the gayest time of year! Orlando Gay Chorus will be presenting their annual holiday concert. This year's show is Merry Everything: The Gayest Time of Year, with two performances across Central Florida. The first stop is on December 15th at The Plaza Live in Orlando, with the second stop of the show on December 16th at the Ritz Theater in Sanford. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.orlandogaychorus.org/shows.

The holidays …. they're all about peace and love; about friends, family (whether traditional, extended, or found), or that wonderful vacation time to reset and refocus. Holidays are about faith and hope; inclusivity and understanding; and the Orlando Gay Chorus wraps them up for you in merriment, mirth, and song.

Join in as OGC wishes you a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Feliz Navidad, Blessed Solstice, Happy Festivus, and Joyous Kwanzaa … in short, Merry Everything.

They'll share songs from various holidays with you, as well as traditional songs like Carol of the Bells and Hallelujah Chorus - but in a unique style that is completely OGC! And, as always, we'll leave you with a song in your heart as you celebrate Merry Everything with your family, friends, and loved ones.

About the Orlando Gay Chorus

The Orlando Gay Chorus is one of the nation's largest and longest running mixed voice LGBTQ+ choruses. Founded on Valentine's Day 1990, the chorus is celebrating it's 35 anniversary next year of changing hearts and minds in Central Florida. The mission of OGC is to provide a space that affirms diversity through the performing arts. The vision of OGC is to create impactful change in the community as a proactive force for equity, inclusion, and authenticity. This is achieved by providing high quality, skilled performances in an environment that maintains an atmosphere of integrity, honesty and mutual respect. OGC offers educational, cultural, and social enrichment for members and audiences through excellence in the arts, and by making our performances accessible to all people. For more information visit www.orlandogaychorus.org. To support OGC's mission, donations to the chorus can be made at www.orlandogaychorus.org/give.

