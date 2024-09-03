Orlando Fringe Names New Leadership From Within The Organization

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​

Orlando Fringe has revealed new leadership from within the organization: Current Creative Learning Producer Genevieve Bernard will serve as Director of Experience, Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead will serve as Artistic Director and former Operations Director Melissa E. Fritzinger will re-join the organization as Managing Director.

In the Tri-Directorate model, each role has distinct responsibilities that contribute to the overall success of the organization. It allows for different viewpoints fostering a well-rounded approach to problem solving and strategic planning. Together a balanced management team is formed that drives both the artistic and operational success of the Orlando Fringe Organization.

Board President Marcus Williams says, “The board has decided to move forward with hiring within the organization by emboldening staff members to take the helm of leadership with regards to the executive director role. We will no longer have one singular director reporting to the board. Instead, we will have a triad leadership (tri-directorate) with Tempestt Halstead as our Artistic Director, Genevieve Bernard as our Director of Experience and Melissa E. Fritzinger as our Managing Director. Each of these roles will have a team under them to facilitate different facets of the organization all reporting to the board and committees.”

As Director of Experience, Genevieve Bernard will oversee the education, development and marketing departments of Orlando Fringe. This role ensures that the organization's story and mission are effectively communicated to the public, donors and stakeholders. She will be the primary storyteller and story keeper for the organization, maintaining the continuity of our messaging and ensuring that education efforts are at the forefront of everything we do. “I am passionate about Fringe and am honored to be a caretaker of an organization so deeply rooted in our community,” says Bernard. “I am thrilled to work with this team to enhance the Fringe experience for the artists, the audience and the community.”

As Artistic Director, Tempestt Halstead will lead the creative vision for both ArtSpace and all Orlando Fringe's year-round festival activations. In this role she will oversee the artistic programming and technical elements for Fringe festivals and productions, ensuring that they continue to resonate with and inspire the community. They will also collaborate closely with the rest of the Tri-Directorate Team to integrate innovative artistic strategies into Fringe's year-round offerings, enhancing the cultural impact of the space. "I'm thrilled to elevate my role at such a pivotal time in our organization,” says Halstead. “I look forward to working with this incredible team to continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the arts."

As Managing Director, Melissa E. Fritzinger will oversee operations for the Fringe Festival and Fringe ArtSpace, while also managing the organization's finances, strategy and administrative procedures. In this role she will be responsible for streamlining organizational processes, enhancing operational efficiencies, and, with the Tri-Directorate Team, helping ensure both the Fringe Festival and ArtSpace continue to thrive in the community. “I'm honored to be returning to the Fringe in this role,” says Fritzinger. “This organization has been a big part of my life for over 10 years. I'm excited to continue working with such a talented staff to bring extraordinary, Fringe-y experiences to the community!”

Past Producer and current Board Member Michael Marinaccio says, “Fringe has always been about uniting our community because we are always stronger when we work together. Through all of our recent struggles, the organization has endured thanks in no small part to the passionate, talented and dedicated leadership of these three incredible women. A table cannot stand without at least three legs, and with this new structure, I believe we are coming out the other side stronger than ever.”

For more information on Orlando Fringe and Fringe ArtSpace, visit www.orlandofringe.org.

Comments