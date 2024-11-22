Orlando Family Stage Celebrates Giving Tuesday With 'No Empty Seat' Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Orlando Family Stage is joining the global Giving Tuesday movement with its No Empty Seatcampaign, an initiative aimed at raising $125,000 to fill 5,000 seats for Title 1 schools, low-income families, and community groups across Central Florida. This annual day of giving, celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, unites individuals and organizations worldwide to give back and create positive change in their communities. This year, Giving Tuesday falls on December 3, 2024.

“Giving Tuesday is a powerful reminder that even small acts of generosity can create meaningful impact,” said Emily Freeman, Senior Director of Development at Orlando Family Stage. “Through the No Empty Seat campaign, we’re inviting our community to come together to share the joy of theater with those who might not otherwise have the chance to experience it.”

A Community Effort to Fill Every Seat

Thanks to early support from lead donors like Dr. Phillips Charities, Massey Services, the Elizabeth Morse Genius Foundation, First Horizon Bank, United Arts of Central Florida, and others, the campaign has already raised $82,000—65% of its goal—and filled 3,280 seats. Now, Orlando Family Stage is calling on the community to help fill the remaining seats and bring theater to even more families.

“Theater is more than entertainment—it’s about connection and creativity,” said Andrea Massey-Farrell, President and CEO of the Harvey and Carol Massey Foundation and Senior Vice President of Community Relations at Massey Services. “For children, it’s an opportunity to see the world in new ways and spark their imaginations. These experiences lay the foundation for lifelong curiosity, empathy, and confidence. We’re proud to support this campaign and help ensure that more young people have access to live theater in our community.”

For recipients of the program, the impact is deeply felt. “Our school is a Title 1 school located in a low-income community. There are two homeless shelters within yards of our school,” said a teacher from Orange Center Elementary School. “Our students deserve to be exposed to the best, no matter their circumstances. This funding makes it possible—thank you!”

How to Join the Campaign

Every donation to the No Empty Seat campaign makes an immediate impact. With $250, donors can fill 10 seats, giving children and families the chance to experience the wonder of live theater. Contributions of any size are welcome, and every gift helps bring the campaign closer to its $125,000 goal.

To donate and help fill the remaining seats, visit OrlandoFamilyStage.com/NoEmptySeat or contact Emily Freeman, efreeman@orlandofamilystage.com.

This Giving Tuesday, we hope our community will come together to support the No Empty Seat campaign and help us ensure that no family misses out on the joy of live theater.

