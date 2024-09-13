Ocala Civic Theatre to Present CINDERELLA'S HAPPILY EVER AFTER TEA PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Our very own fairy godmother invites you to join us for a magical experience this Saturday or next: CINDERELLA'S HAPPILY EVER AFTER TEA PARTY! Hosted by the fairy godmother herself, this hour-long enchanted tea party from noon to 1 p.m. is for our young (and young at heart) fairytale fans. You'll get to meet Cinderella and the Prince for a special photo opportunity on the beautiful set of "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," then you'll be escorted to your very own royal hall, where you'll enjoy music, games, and sweet treats including royal cupcakes, apple juiceboxes, and fairytale favors to take home. Guests are welcome and encouraged to dress up in their fairytale finery or royal ball attire.

Limited seating remains for this Saturday, September 14, or reserve your tickets for next Saturday, September 21. Seating will be at tables of four. There is a maximum of 60 guests for each tea party. This event is for ages 6 and up.

CINDERELLA'S HAPPILY EVER AFTER TEA PARTY tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for ages 6-18. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets ASAP at ocalacivictheatre.com or call (352) 236-2274.

