Ms. Monica Titus Premieres New Cabaret BEHIND THE SEAMS At Winter Park Playhouse

Multi-talented Ms. Monica Titus takes to the cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse on November 20 and 21, 2024 to premiere her latest solo cabaret - Behind the Seams! - in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series. Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join in the fun for an unforgettable evening with Playhouse performer and Costume Designer - Monica Titus - in her unique cabaret that pays tribute to the many theatrical productions Monica has brought to life on the stage. Through the lens of this uniquely talented performer, audiences will experience the magic of theatre as she shares hilarious and heartwarming behind-the-scenes stories through a delightful mix of song and storytelling.

Featuring hits for favorite Playhouse productions like"These Boots Are Made For Walking" (Honky Tonk Laundry), "I Am Woman" (8-Track Sounds of the 70's), "A Sunday Kind of Love" (Sh'Boom!), "For Once In My Life" (The Marvelous Wonderettes) and more, join Monica as she fills the room with well loved songs from popular Playhouse productions she has worked with and weaves her artistry into an incredible night of music and story!

Monica Titus is an Orlando-based actress and Costume Designer who has appeared on The Winter Park Playhouse stage in A Swingin' Christmas, A Grand Night For Singing, Honky Tonk Angels, Some Enchanted Evening, and The Florida Festival of New Musicals. Other credits include It Should Have Been You , Company (The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol), Bridges of Madison County (Theatre West End) and more.

On the production side of the business, Monica has costume designed 14 mainstage musicals at The Playhouse and has designed professionally at numerous other Central Florida theatres. Her range both vocally and as a designer set her apart as a unique talent in the area.

"Monica is an incredible talent and we're excited to welcome her back to the cabaret stage! Her gorgeous voice and fun stories always ensure a wonderful evening out! Don't miss it!!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday December 6 through Monday, December 9, 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2024 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

