LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute To Avery Sommers Comes to Arts Garage

Only a limited number of tickets are still available for the very special benefit concert: LOVING AVERY: A Musical Salute to Avery Sommers to be headlined by singers Rob Russell and Anthony Nunziata—along with special guests Copeland Davis, Patty Chamberlain, Tony Siders, and Meri Ziev, backed by Music Director Phil Hinton (piano) with Frank Derrick on drums and Val Shaffer on bass.

Sponsored by Legends Radio 100.3 FM, this one-night-only, entertainment-packed and surprise-filled benefit will be held on Sunday, July 23, at 7 pm.

Tickets to LOVING AVERY are $75 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to Click Here.

In deep recovery mode since a serious fall last winter, Avery Sommers is a South Florida treasure with a “powerhouse” voice” (The New York Times) and a charismatic stage presence. She has appeared on Broadway (Ain't Misbehavin' Chicago, Showboat, Broadway, and Platinum; and was a frequent headliner at The Colony Hotel's Royal Room, Pelican Café, Kravis Center, Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, and more. Both a Carbonell Award winner and a seven-time nominee, Sommers has received a Silver Palm Award for Outstanding Contributions to South Florida Theater, and the Best Supporting Actress Award at the 2010 Monaco International Film Festival. Currently, she serves on the boards of directors for both the Carbonell Awards and the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, and on the Honorary Board of Advisors for The Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook

Widely recognized as “Mr. Palm Beach,” Master Showman Rob Russell, is now hosting the popular monthly musical series Rob Russell's Open Mic at Café Centro in West Palm Beach. From his years as the polished front man at the distinguished Governor's Club at Phillips Point to his nearly two decades as producer and emcee of the world famous Royal Room Cabaret, to his recent years as a singer, recording artist (his popular CD Hello Again), and as Dick Robinson's fill-in tune-spinner on Legends Radio 100.3 FM, Rob Russell has amassed numerous fans of his audience-wowing musical talents and flashy show biz anecdotes.

Following his recent sold-out performance at Manhattan's Café Carlyle, Anthony Nunziata, who has been dubbed “America's new romantic singing sensation,” returns to Arts Garage for this tribute to Avery Sommers. He has been described as “an explosion of love and entertainment” with his signature take on classic love songs from Broadway, jazz, classic pop, Italian arias, and originals from his critically acclaimed, award-winning jazz/pop release, The Love Album.

Special Musical Guests

++ Copeland Davis, Emmy-nominated pianist, Tonight Show performer, inducted into the Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame.

++ PATTY CHAMBERLAIN, singer, writer, producer and star of a musical play based on the life and lyrics of Dorothy Fields directed by Avery Sommers, host of Through the Musical Lens on Legends Radio.

++ TONY SIDERS, singer/songwriter, maestro of The Palm Beach Super Choir, lead singer of gospel group Tony Siders & Company.

++ Meri Ziev, singer with “golden pipes” (Jeff Harnar) and “a radiant performer” (Theater Pizzazz), co-founder of South Florida Cabaret Singers.

Avery Sommers Tribute Band

++ PHIL HINTON, Music Director, pianist, arranger, orchestrator and conductor who has worked with Shirley Bassey, Andrew Lloyd-Webber, and Paul McCartney.

++ FRANK DERRICK, virtuoso drummer for The David Letterman Show, and numerous shows and legends from Della Reese to Donna Summer.

++ VAL SHAFFER, bassist for Copeland Davis, Chuck Flores, Robert Navarro, and Donald Vega, among others.

Donations to Avery Sommers

To contribute to this recovery effort, please make out your check directly to Avery Sommers and mail to: GCPRC-AS, P.O. Box 8553, Delray Beach, FL 33482. All support is gratefully appreciated.