LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced At The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach has announced the opening of the uproarious musical comedy Little Shop of Horrors, which will run for three weekends beginning January 30th, 2025, through February 16th, 2025. Directed by acclaimed Central Florida writer and director Ray Flynt.

Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of Seymour Krelborn (played by Crosby Adams), a shy, down-on-his-luck florist who discovers a mysterious plant he names Audrey II, after his coworker crush (Lissa Gibbs). Unbeknownst to Seymour, this carnivorous plant, (voiced and portrayed by Stephen Andrews), is not only a funky, R&B-singing sensation but also demands an unusual diet - human blood. As Seymour's fortunes rise, so does the dark and deadly nature of Audrey II's desires, leading to a hilarious and thrilling tale.

The show will be presented on the Little Theatre's stage for three weekends, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Ticket Information:

Adults: $27

Seniors (62+): $26

Students: $12

Tickets can be purchased online at nsbplayers.org or by calling the box office at 386-423-1246.

Performance Dates:

January 30th - February 16th, 2025

Thursday, Friday, Saturday shows: 7:30 PM

Sunday shows: 2:00 PM

For more information, visit nsbplayers.org.

Comments