JEFRË Unveils Design for Wings of the Rainbow, 49-Foot Tribute to Pulse Nightclub Victims

In a poignant tribute to the 49 lives lost in the Pulse Nightclub tragedy, world-renowned artist JEFRË, in collaboration with the Osceola County Government, unveiled the design for Wings of the Rainbow. This powerful sculpture, set to be located in Brown Weiss Park on the beautiful Lake Toho, stands as a symbol of remembrance, diversity, and hope.

The centerpiece of this moving artwork is 49 angel wings, intricately designed and radiating the vibrant colors of the rainbow. Each wing symbolizes the unique and beautiful lives of the victims, embodying their spirit and the light they brought into the world. The rainbow hues reflect the diversity and unity of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrating the beauty of differences coming together in harmony.

Embedded within the rainbow of glass that forms the wings are the names of the 49 individuals, ensuring that each is forever remembered and honored. This personal touch makes the sculpture not only visually beautiful as well as a profound tribute.

During the day, sunlight dances off the colorful wings, casting a spectrum of colors across the park and creating a vibrant and dynamic display that mirrors the lively spirits of those we lost. The shadow of the colorful names embedded in the glass dances on the surfaces below, changing with the movement of the sun. At night, the wings rise up to create the form of an eternal flame, illuminated from within to create a glowing beacon that lights up the sky, symbolizing the eternal presence and guiding light of the 49 angels.

Visitors to Wings of the Rainbow will have the unique opportunity to leave digital messages to the cloud for each victim via QR codes placed around the sculpture. This interactive element allows for a personal connection, enabling visitors to share their thoughts and memories in a lasting tribute.

The sculpture is situated in the center of a heart-shaped garden filled with wildflowers and native plantings, surrounded by arbor trees representing the first responders and survivors of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy. Within this garden, there will be 49 individual sculpture elements. The artist will work with the families of the lost souls to collect photos and memorabilia, which will then be embedded into the sculptures as mosaics. This adds another layer of personalization and remembrance, making each piece unique and deeply meaningful.

JEFRË’s creation is more than just an artwork; it is a testament to the power of love and resilience. Wings of the Rainbow ensures that the memories of these individuals continue to shine brightly, standing as a reminder of the strength found in unity, diversity, and remembrance.



