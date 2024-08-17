Haines City Theatre to Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Haines City Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning sensation, The Drowsy Chaperone! Opening September 6th, this uproarious musical comedy run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM through September 29th.

Imagine a middle-aged, socially awkward musical theater aficionado feeling down in the dumps. What does he do? He dusts off his favorite record (remember these?) and invites you into his living room as he spins the vinyl of the fictional 1928 gem, The Drowsy Chaperone. The show springs to life right before you as the needle drops, complete with all the glitz, glam, and hilarious quirks of a bygone era. Our narrator, brilliantly played by Dan Martin, guides you through the zany story with his witty commentary, adding an extra layer of fun to the already delightful chaos unfolding on stage.

Under the direction and choreography of HCT newcomer Amy Goudie and the musical direction of Steve Kessler, this talented cast is ready to bring the house down. With a story that includes lovers on the brink of marriage (played by Lauren Cantor & Michael DeWolf II), a bumbling best man (Alex Saviano), a desperate theater producer, and a dizzy & aspiring chorus girl (Paul Morin & Shannon England), two gangsters disguised as pastry chefs (Robyn Shepard and Jeffrey Otto), a misguided Don Juan (Erik Normandin), and, of course, a tipsy chaperone (Staci Morin), you're in for a wild ride of mischief, mayhem, and musical magic.

Don't miss this chance to experience a show that's been called "The Perfect Broadway Musical" by New York Magazine. It's a clever, heartwarming tribute to the Golden Age of musicals, packed with humor, romance, and enough high-energy dance numbers to keep you humming all the way home. Come for the laughs, stay for the spectacle, and leave with a smile! Other cast include Wayne and Cheri Kober as Underling and the scatterbrained hostess Tottendale, Brittany Eng as Trix, Chris Walsh as the superintendent, and Cheri Cruz and Krystalyn Drown round out the ensemble. Tickets are on sale now at HCCT.BookTix.com and are $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for students. The lobby opens 60 minutes before showtime. ​The theatre opens 30 minutes before showtime.

Comments