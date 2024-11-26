Fringe ArtSpace Unveils Festive December Programming Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fringe ArtSpace will present the following festive shows this December: Holding its world premiere at the 2024 Orlando Fringe Festival and a patrons favorite, DramaJock Productions presents Becoming Santa, the heartwarming comedy based on true stories about discovering the truth behind Santa Claus and what happens after.

(After Becoming Santa concludes, guests will enjoy jolly Christmas caroling in the ArtSpace lobby by Dickens by Candlelight.) Plus, from the award-winning writer of Arden and the creative team behind Dungeons and Drag Queens, Wayward Queers Productions presents The Sugarplum Ball In Concert, a brand-new holiday musical and live concert/staged reading with special guest Ginger Minj, “RuPaul's Drag Race” star and popular local drag performer.



Becoming Santa will be presented on Thursday, December 5 & Friday, December 6 at 7:30pm; Saturday, December 7 at 2pm & 7:30pm. The Sugarplum Ball In Concert will take place on Friday, December 13 – Saturday, December 14 at 8pm.



