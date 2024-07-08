Free Shakespeare Festival Opens KING LEAR for Three Weekends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival’s free, outdoor Shakespeare by the Sea xxIV and Shakespeare by the Palms IV production of “King Lear" is set for this month. The Shakespeare by the Sea xxIV production of “King Lear” takes place July 11- 14 and 18 – 21 at the Seabreeze Amphitheater in Carlin Park, located at 750 South, Florida A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477

The Shakespeare by the Palms IV encore production of “King Lear” takes place July 25 – 28 at the Commons Park Amphitheater in Commons Park, located at 11600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411.

Considered “one of the greatest tragedies ever performed,” this year’s production of “King Lear,” adapted and directed by Trent Stephens, is a premiere for Palm Beach County’s longest-running professional performing arts company. Visitors are invited to bring a beach chair, blanket, and picnic basket, or enjoy on-site concessions from Tropical Sno and Grilled Cheese Nation (on select nights). Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5 per person.

Shakespeare by the Sea xxIV is a co-production of the Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival, Inc. and Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation and presented by Gary & Katherine Parr. Shakespeare by the Palms IV is presented by The Village of Royal Palm Beach and Gary and Katherine Parr.





Comments