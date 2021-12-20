Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Athens Theatre's AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Orlando:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shalyn Barker - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 14%

Allison Maxwell - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 13%

Indigo Liegh - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 10%

Shana Burns - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Central Florida Community Arts 8%

Adonus Mabry - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 7%

James Tuuao - Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 6%

Joey Green - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 6%

Joshian Morlaes - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 6%

Lyndsay Michalek - NEWSIES - The Henegar Center 5%

Myles Thoroughgood - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 5%

Sean Hancock - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 5%

Joyce Lemos - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Michelle Alagna - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 4%

Luke Atkison - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Michelle Alagna - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Jordyn Linkous - BIG FISH - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Luke Atkison - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Brance Cornelius - NUNSENSE: AMEN - Theater West End 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.J. Garcia - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 14%

Robert DiGiovanni - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 10%

Denise Warner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes 8%

Tamara Marke-Lares - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Athens Theatre 7%

Tamara Marke-Lares - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 7%

Indigo Leigh - DISENCHANTED - Theatre West End 7%

Indigo Leigh - Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 7%

Marcy Szymanski - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 5%

Annie Trombo - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

Annie Trombo - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

Jordyn Linkous - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Matthew Carl-Allen - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 4%

Gabriel Garcia - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - 2021 4%

Matthew Carl-Allen - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 3%

Indigo Leigh - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 2%

Monica Titus - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Indigo Leigh - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Matthew Carl-Allen - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Osceola Arts 2%

Monica Titus - SPIKE HEELS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 1%

Indigo Leigh - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Theater West End 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicholas Wainwright - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 18%

Frank Ramirez - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 11%

Tyler Scott - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 7%

Nathaniel Niemi - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 6%

Desiree Montes - Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 5%

Shana Burns - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Central Florida Community Arts 5%

Joseph Walsh - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Garden Theatre 4%

Joshian Morlaes - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 4%

Dane Becker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Central Florida Community Arts 4%

Derek Critzer - ONCE - Theater West End 4%

Tara Kromer - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 3%

Dominic Del Brocco - GODSPELL - The Henegar Center 3%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 3%

Desiree montez - AIDA - Osceola arts 3%

Kari Ringer - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Osceola Arts 2%

Michael Rodgers - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 2%

Niko Stamos - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville plahouse 2%

Steven J. Heron - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 2%

J. Marie Bailey - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 2%

Dominic Del Brocco - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 2%

dominic del brocco - NEWSIES - Henegar center 2%

Steven J. Heron - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Laura Peete - WEST SIDE STORY - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Hillary Brook - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre South Playhouse 1%

Dominic Del Brocco - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 23%

Alex Moore - THE ODD COUPLE - Osceola Arts 12%

Roberta Emerson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 12%

James Honey - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 6%

Katie Dumoulin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 6%

Kenny Howard - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Ensemble Company 6%

Jeremy Seghers - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 5%

Eric Desnoyers - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Theater West End 5%

Selena Ambush - WIT - The Ensemble Company 5%

Nathaniel Niemi - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

Michael Wanzie - IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 4%

Brance Cornelius - GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End 4%

Celine Rosenthal - SPIKE HEELS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 3%

Matthew MacDermid - TORCH SONG - The Ensemble Company 3%

Matthew MacDermid - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - 2021 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joey Maxwell - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Athens Theatre 29%

Steven J. Heron/Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 16%

Casey Treagle - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe 14%

Hillary Brook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 11%

Hillary Brook - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 10%

Jim Helsinger - THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE - Orlando Shakes 9%

Nathaniel Niemi - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 6%

Nathaniel Niemi - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 6%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Allison Maxwell - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Athens Theatre 36%

CHARLIE STEVENS - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 22%

Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 20%

Ryan Loeckel - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 11%

Ryan Loeckel - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 11%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Omundsen - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre 15%

Ethan Vail - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 9%

David Krupla - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 8%

Philip Lupo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes 8%

Tyler Omundsen - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 7%

Amanda Scheirer - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 5%

David Krupla - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

Chad Erickson - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 5%

Bradley Cronenwett - Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 5%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 4%

Bradley Cronenwett - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 3%

Chad Erickson - GODSPELL - The Henegar Center 3%

Chad Erickson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 3%

Luke Atkison - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Bradley Cronenwett - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 3%

Philip Lupo - MIDSUMMER NIGHT DREAM - orlando shakespeare theater 3%

Derek Critzer - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Darius Fletcher - WIT - The Ensemble Company 2%

Luke Atkison - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Jordan Laica - TORCH SONG - The Ensemble Company 2%

Bradley Cronenwett - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Osceola Arts 2%

Luke Atkison - GHOST, THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 1%

David Krupla - ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 0%

Best Musical

AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' - Athens Theatre 19%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 16%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 13%

ONCE: THE MUSICAL - Theater West End 13%

ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 12%

Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 10%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 7%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 6%

BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 4%

ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

A/C Jenkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes 13%

Ginger Minj - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 8%

Lauren Echausse - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 6%

Nicholas Wainwright - A GENTLEMAN - Osceola Arts 6%

Adonus Mabry - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Athens Theatre 5%

Chelsea Conard - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre 3%

Virginia Roebuck - Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 3%

Phae Elfont - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre` 3%

Shonda Thurman - HELLO DOLLY - Garden 3%

Hannah Arielle - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre 3%

Laurel Hatfield - DISENCHANTED - Theater West End 3%

Robyn Kelly - TITLE OF SHOW - Florida Theatrical Association 3%

Anthony Fryman - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 2%

Valerie Torres-Rosario - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Annalise Banks - CHICAGO - Athens Theatre 2%

Whitney Morse - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Annabel mizrahi - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Garden theatre 2%

Henson Milam - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 2%

Yan Diaz - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Henegar Center 2%

Virginia Roebuck - THE BODYGUARD - Garden theatre 2%

Briana Moten - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 2%

Jhalon Thomas - INTO THE WOODS - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Loren Stone (Jesus) - GODSPELL - The Henegar Center 2%

Torrie Dalessandro - NEWSIES - The Henegar center 2%

Ben Benya - ROCK OF AGES - The Henagar/Melbourne FL 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre 13%

Jacqueline Torgas - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 9%

Jade Jones - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 7%

Kelly Wells - LOOPED - Garden Theatre 6%

Chelsea Street - CLUE - Athens Theatre 5%

Ashley Marie Lewis - ALWAYS: PATSY CLINE - Theater West End 4%

Ashleigh Ann Gardner - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Zach Lane - IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 4%

Yolnada Gonzalez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 4%

Pricilla Torres - SPIKE HEELS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Angel Marin - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 3%

Coletyn Hentz - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ensemble Company 3%

Justin Mousseau - THE ODD COUPLE - Osceola Arts 3%

Max Kelly - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 3%

Meghan Mitchell - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 3%

Melissa Minyard - END OF THE RAINBOW - Theater West End 3%

Bobbie Bell - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 2%

Matthew Zenon - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Jeanine Henry - WIT - The Ensemble Company 2%

Brent Jordan - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Ensemble Company 2%

Robin Neill-Kitaif - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

David Atwood - LOOPED - Garden Theatre 2%

Matthew MacDermid - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Ensemble Company 2%

Dustin Cunningham - GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End 2%

TJ Washburn - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Nate Elliott - VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre 36%

Olga Intrago - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 24%

Jordyn Linkous - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 22%

Aidan Wamsley - SPRING AWAKENING - theatre South Playhouse 18%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kari Ringer - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe 22%

Maddie Lane - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 21%

Whitney Morse - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 18%

Melanie Whipple - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 15%

Paul Padilla - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 13%

James Blaisdell - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 12%

Best Play

GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End 16%

F**KING MEN - Unseen Images Theatre 15%

PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 15%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Jeremy Seghers Presents 10%

CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 8%

IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 8%

WIT - The Ensemble Company 7%

TORCH SONG - The Ensemble Company 6%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

SPIKE HEELS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - 2021 5%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 18%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 15%

ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 9%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 9%

Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 7%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 7%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 5%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 5%

CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 4%

BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 3%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ensemble Company 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE MURDER - Osceola Arts 3%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 3%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 3%

IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 2%

WIT - The Ensemble Company 2%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - The Ensemble Company 1%

CONTROL - Dance Theatre of Orlando 1%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Ensemble Company 1%

ILLUSION BY DANCE THEATRE OF ORLANDO - ME Theatre 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cliff Price - FUN HOME - Theater West End 10%

Jamie DeHay - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 9%

Bert Scott - LITTLE SHOP - orlando shakepseare 9%

Tori Oakes - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 7%

Michael Brewer - CLUE - Athens Theatre 6%

Kenneth Constant - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

Tori Oakes - AIN'T MISBBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 5%

Waylon Lemasters - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 4%

Kenneth Constant - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Bonnie Sprung - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Ensemble Company 4%

Cliff Price - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 3%

Tramaine Berryhill - Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 3%

Robert F Wolin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 3%

Cliff Price - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Kenneth Constant - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 3%

Cliff Price - NEWSIES - The Henegar Center 3%

Cliff Price - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 3%

Luke Atkison - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 3%

Derek Critzer - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Cliff Price - ELF THE MUSICAL - The Henegar Center 2%

Jeremy Seghers - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 2%

Waylon Lemasters - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Osceola Arts 2%

Bonnie Sprung - TORCH SONG - The Ensemble Company 1%

Luke Atkison - BIG FISH - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Colangelo - CLUE - Athens Theatre 23%

Spencer Crosswell - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 11%

Nick Erickson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 10%

Rob Leathley-Andrew - ONCE - Theater West End 10%

Jeremy Seghers - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 9%

Dan Drnach - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 9%

Spencer Crosswell - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Titusville Playhouse 8%

Rob Leathley-Andrew - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 7%

Nick Erickson - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 7%

Selena Ambush & Matthew MacDermid - WIT - The Ensemble Company 7%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre 69%

DON'T TELL NONNIE: STREAMING EDITION - The Sharon L. Morse PAC 31%

Best Streaming Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 70%

ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 30%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maura Sitzmann - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 14%

Caitlin Van Driessche - CHICAGO - Athens Theatre 8%

Cesar De La Rosa - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 8%

Holly Fuller - MAMMA MIA! - Atehns Theatre 7%

Dexter Eldemire - Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 6%

Janice Deveaux - Elton John & Tim Rice'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 5%

Marquise Hillman (Asaka) - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 4%

Jason Bowen - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Kristie Geng - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Lindsay Nicole Steinberg - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 4%

Marissa Volpe - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Torie D'Alessandro (Katherine Plumber) - NEWSIES - The Henegar Center 4%

Sarah Anne Mae - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 3%

Eric Desnoyers - NUNSENSE: AMEN - Theater West End 3%

Jared Thomas Russell - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 3%

Dayja Le'Chelle - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Central Florida Community Arts 2%

Samantha Grace Sostak - ARDEN - 2021 2%

Paul Calvo - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 2%

Zachary Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 2%

Christie Young - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 2%

Eric Barnum (Judas) - GODSPELL - The Henegar Center 2%

Phillip Edwards - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 2%

Phillip Edwards - ONCE - Theater West End 1%

Jon Patrick Penick - ONCE: THE MUSICAL - Theater West End 1%

Jeanne Edouard (Mama Euralie) - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alex Moore - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 15%

TroyElan Richardson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 15%

Will Phillips - CLUE - Athens Theatre 9%

Robert Baldwin - CLUE - Athens Theatre04 9%

Coletyn Hentz - F**KING MEN - Unseen Images 8%

Elijah Gragg - THE ODD COUPLE - Osceola Arts 8%

Sara Humber - CLUE - Athens Theatre 7%

Dina Najjar - IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 6%

Sarah French - WIT - The Ensemble Company 6%

Esdras Toussaint - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Houston Smith - CLUE - Athens Theatre 4%

Megan Kueter - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Ensemble Company 4%

Ryan Christopherson - WIT - The Ensemble Company 2%

Russell R. Trahan - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Forrest Stringfellow - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 43%

Bobbie Bell - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 23%

Leslie Munson - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 22%

Andrew Meidenbauer - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 12%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 21%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Central Florida Community Arts 18%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Osceola Arts 14%

THE FANTASTIKS - Orlando Shakes 12%

FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS - Osceola Arts 10%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Theatre South Playhouse 10%

BERGERAC - In The Wings Productions 9%

FROZEN JR - Little Radical Theatrics 6%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Rollins College 48%

John Logan'S RED - Osceola Arts 27%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - 2021 25%