The Studio Theatre Announces The Cast Of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS!

This month, The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) opens the first Summer Show of the 2024/2025 Season, with Little Shop of Horrors. Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman and Music by Alan Menken.

In this gleefully gruesome sci-fi musical a florist's assistant, Seymour, lives on skid row, home to broken dreams and dead ends. Seymour's green thumb blessing becomes a curse when he inadvertently brings home a flesh eating plant that he names Audrey Two. Named after Seymour's secret crush, the carnivorous plant uses their rhythm and blues style to tempt Seymour with promises of love, fortune, and greener horizons. This deviously delicious Broadway smash hit follows Seymour as he plays nursemaid to the predatory plant's growing demand for more, more, MORE. Scored with witty sixties inspired music composed by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), this horticultural horror will have you screaming with laughter. Just remember, whatever they offer you, DON'T FEED THE PLANTS!

About the Company

JOSE Carlos Rivera (Seymour) Jose is an Orlando-based actor, born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Most recently seen at The Studio Theatre as Jean-Michel in La Cage Aux Folles and as Hot Blades Harry in Urinetown. Other favorite Central Florida credits include Clyde Barrow in Bonnie & Clyde (Theater West End), Eddie Birdlace in Dogfight (Theater West End), Jean-Micheal in Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Orlando Repertory Theatre). Other regional credits include Sonny in In the Heights with McCoy-Rigby Entertainment, and Ensemble in In the Heights at Rubicon Theatre Company. @chejoserivera

Elya Faye Bottiger (Audrey) Making her debut at The Studio Theatre, Elya Faye Bottiger is a Chicago-based actress. She is also a trained singer and dancer. Past shows include IN CHICAGO: Gypsy, Little Me, Applause, Babes in Arms (Porchlight), The Little Mermaid (Chicago Shakespeare), At Mister Kelly's (Three Cat Productions), Marvelous Wonderettes (Open Door Rep. Co.). REGIONAL: Joseph and the Amazing..., Wizard of Oz, Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo, The Game's Afoot, Run For Your Wife (Palace Theater), Little Shop of Horrors, A Funny Thing Happened, Titanic, Scapino! (Timber Lake Playhouse). A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a BFA in musical theater, she has a minor in Gender Studies. Bottiger is represented by Shirley Hamilton.

Paul Vogt* (Mr. Mushnik) Originally from Buffalo, New York, Vogt landed Hollywood recognition as the breakout star of NBC's The Rerun Show when he portrayed Mrs. Garrett from The Facts of Life. Soon after, he became a permanent cast member on MADtv (FOX's successful late-night sketch comedy show) and appeared in several movies directed by renown film-maker Garry Marshall, including The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Valentine's Day, Raising Helen, and the film Mother's Day. Other Television credits include: Perfect Harmony, The Orville, Side Hustle, ReRUN Show, Raising Hope, Glee, Grey's Anatomy, Hannah Montana, Arrested Development, Reno 911, and Maximum Bob. You might have seen him live on stage in HAIRSPRAY! on Broadway or when he toured live across the country, reprising the role of Amos in "the longest-running American musical" CHICAGO, a role he performed twice on Broadway. Paul was the only male authorized to play Ursula in Disney's The Little Mermaid (Muny). Vogt is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association. For more go to www.paulcvogt.com

The complete cast includes: Will Sippel (Orin), Meka King* (The Plant Audrey 2 - Voice & Swing for Urchins 1, 2, and 3), Jordan Brownlee (The Plant Audrey 2 - Puppet), Bethany Hemmans (Urchin #1 Crystal), Lauren Muller (Urchin #2 Ronnette), Nyeshia Naomii (Urchin #3 Chiffon), Jacob Eaddy (Swing for Audrey 2 Voice & Puppet), Dio Raquel Jr. (U/S for Seymour), Samm Carroll (U/S for Audrey), Mark Miller (U/S for Mr. Mushnik) and Janik Buranosky (U/S for Orin & Others).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer Jason Goedken and Artistic Director Whitney Morse; Associate Artistic Director/ Choreographer, Angel Creeks; Director, Roberta Emerson; Music Director, Bert Rodriguez; Technical Director, Clayton Becker; Scenic Designer/ Props & Projections Designer/ Set Dressing, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Designer, Jordan Jeffers; Sound Designer/Projections Programmer, Kimber King; Lighting Designer, David Krupla; Lighting Supervisor, Collin Hall; Assistant Lighting Designer, Sarah Goldstein; Costume Shop Supervisor, Cory Garrett; Sound Engineer, Roel Cavasos; Assistant Technical Director, Alison Madison; Production Managers, Leslie Becker and Mark Kirschenbaum; Company Manager/ Videographer/ Music Supervisor, Ryan Loeckel; Resident Production Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Deck Stage Manager, Zach Mlekush; Swing Stage Manager, Jess Mahoney; Lighting Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Carpenters Verna McIntyre and Antonio Campagna; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Marketing Director, Taylor Adkins; Marketing Assistant, Jessica Nix, House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant House Manager, Nichole Pollack. The Musician Team includes Keys 2, Sean Pollack; Guitar, Miles Randolph; Drums, Adam Langs; Electric Bass, Chris Mewhinney.

Tickets

Playing at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, 806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL, from May 29 - June 29, 2024. For tickets visit www.TheSharonStudio.com or call (352) 751-7799. A sign language interpreted performance took place June 18, 2024.

