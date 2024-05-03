Holly M. Brinkman's A WOMAN'S GUIDE TO PEEING OUTSIDE to Make Orlando Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Holly M. Brinkman is inviting audiences to come along on her deeply relatable coming of age story in A Woman's Guide to Peeing Outside. This show has toured across North America since 2017 but is being re-written and re-imagined, with the help of Chantelle Delamont, for the 2024 Orlando International Fringe Festival and opens at CityArts on May 18, 2024. This engaging show promises laughter and a celebration of the human experience, all wrapped in Brinkman's considerable physical and storytelling prowess.

Holly M. Brinkman is an award-winning performer whom Toronto NOW Magazine called “endearing, with unapologetic vulnerability.” She is well known by Fringe patrons with credits, including co-creator and performer of the 2019 Orlando Fringe smash hit PACK ANIMALS, as well as her genre-shattering solo show, My Body of Work, which made its world premiere last year at the Orlando Fringe and went on to win a Jenny Award at the Winnipeg International Fringe.

This year, Brinkman is back on the Orlando stage with a show that reminds us that “it's okay to smile through some of the more difficult moments.” - Theatre London

Through the frame of a fictional book tour, Brinkman makes a candid exploration of what it means to be comfortable in your own skin. Brinkman is a master at using deeply personal moments to tell a universal story. Through awkward anecdotes, heartbreak, and early 2000s nostalgia, Brinkman bravely bares her soul, inviting audiences to laugh and reflect along with her through the tales she tells onstage.

With a blend of wit and sincerity, Brinkman navigates through her formative years, from childhood in rural British Columbia, Canada, to adulthood in Montreal, weaving a tapestry of relatable experiences and unforgettable misadventures. Drawing from her soon-to-be-released and sure-to-be-best-selling book, A Woman's Guide to Peeing Outside, Brinkman shares insights and techniques for navigating life's little inconveniences with grace and humor.

Directed and dramaturged by award-winning playwright Chantelle Delamont (God is a Scottish Drag Queen, Maybe Baby), this performance promises to captivate and inspire. Brinkman's authenticity and unapologetic vulnerability create a compelling narrative that resonates long after the final curtain falls.

Audience members can expect a lively and interactive experience, complete with laughter, tears, and perhaps even a few surprises along the way. From reenactments of iconic movie scenes to demonstrations of unconventional techniques, A Woman's Guide to Peeing Outside is a show unlike any other.

Showbill Victoria described A Woman's Guide to Peeing Outside as “too much fun to hold in!” and NOW Magazine called it “compelling, honest, and very funny.”

As Brinkman herself puts it, "we all hear the call of nature, and that can be complicated for those of us with vulvas." Brinkman's ease and comfort on stage is apparent, and her years of experience in storytelling, clown, and physical performance really shine in this rewrite of her first-ever solo show. She offers not just practical advice but a profound exploration of place, vulnerability, empowerment, and solidarity. She is honored to hear audience members compare her storytelling to top Fringe Festival storytellers like Jon Bennett, James Gangl, and Paul Strickland.

Don't miss your chance to experience this unforgettable performance that CBC Manitoba and Toronto NOW Magazine both gave four stars, called “satirical and silly with a strong message.” A Woman's Guide to Peeing Outside will be performed at CityArts at 39 S. Magnolia Ave in Orlando during the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, May 14 - 27.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit tixlink.co/guide

Performance Information:

Ticket Price: $15

Rating: Ages 16 and up

Warnings: Mature Themes, Adult Language

About the Venue:

City Arts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801

Parking: On event nights, parking can be secured in advance at the 55 West Garage for $11 via ParkMobile Downtown Orlando Prepaid Event. On non-event nights, parking is $6 if patrons arrive between 5 pm and 10 pm. Patrons can utilize the valet in front of Fringe ArtSpace on Church Street Wednesday through Saturday, 6 pm-12 am.

Recommended Garages: 55 West Garage at 60 W Pine Street, Central Boulevard Garage at 53 West Central Blvd, and Jefferson Street Garage at 62 West Jefferson Street/

Accessibility: The CityArts facility is wheelchair accessible. To access the front door, patrons must call (407) 648-7060 so a staff member can meet them if they require a portable ramp.

Performance Schedule:

May 18 at 4:30 pm

May 19 at 6:00 pm

May 20 at 9:00 pm

May 23 at 7:30 pm

May 24 at 6:00 pm

May 25 at 7:30 pm

May 26 at 3:00 pm

Play Broadway Games