East Orlando Chamber of Commerce to Launch Annual Bravatto Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The East Orlando Chamber of Commerce will launch the Annual Bravatto Awards, a dazzling red- carpet event honoring the outstanding individuals who make our community shine. The evening will be hosted by:



• Kirstin Delgado, WFTV.com Anchor, Channel 9 Eyewitness News: A trusted voice in Central Florida, Delgado brings her experience and charisma to the stage.

• Gabriel Preisser, General Director of Opera Orlando and Grammy-winning baritone: Preisser, a champion of the arts, adds his passion and prestige to the Bravatto Awards.

Preisser perfectly captures the event's spirit, stating, "I can't think of a better way to celebrate Orlando and our amazing community and local leaders than with a showcase of the arts. We have such a vibrant arts season and are such a diverse cultural kaleidoscope. I can't wait to see it all on display at the first annual Bravatto Awards."

Tickets Are Still Available!

The Bravatto Awards Ceremony and Performing Arts Showcase will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Valencia College East Performing Arts Center, located at 701 N Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando, FL 32825.

The evening promises a captivating blend of:



• A night featuring live music, interactive art, featuring displays by artists, including the Timucua Arts Foundation, and ending with an elegant and delicious cocktail party

• Well-deserved award recognition for finalists recognizing exceptional chamber members, community leaders, and volunteers

• Breathtaking performances by Opera Orlando, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, the Orlando Shakes, and the Valencia School of Arts

Award Descriptions:



• Innovator Award: Recognizes trailblazing approaches in technology

and innovation

• Emerging Member Award: Celebrates an EOCC member's

dedication and engagement

• Legacy Member Award: Honors a seasoned EOCC member's

enduring commitment and success

• Community Champion Award: Acknowledges significant

community service contributions

• Magnolia Award: Recognizes a distinguished public servant's

dedication

• Maestro in Education Award: Honors a champion of education

within the community

• Impresario Award: Celebrates a performing arts advocate

To View Finalists and Purchase Bravatto Awards Tickets, visit the East Orlando Chamber of Commerce website Here:



Comments