Dr. Phillips Center Kicks Off The Holiday Season With ELF IN CONCERT

This year, guests are welcome to experience something new, Celebrate the Holidays at Dr. Phillips Center, supported by First Horizon Bank. The season will include a full line-up of festive performances, events and even special surprises.

To kick off the holiday season, the beloved holiday classic Elf in Concert will bring together sight and sound as guests watch Buddy the Elf on the big screen while listening to a live orchestra play every whimsical note of John Debney's memorable score on November 29, 2024.

For the first time, Cirque Mechanics' Winter Wonder Shoppe, supported by Chick-Fil-A Greater Orlando, will be coming to Central Florida from December 12-29, 2024.

A brightly colored circus tent will be displayed on the Seneff Arts Plaza, located on the front lawn of the arts center. Guests will experience a holiday-themed performance of aerial and acrobatic artists.

In addition to the performance lineup, Dr. Phillips Center will continue the tradition of a fully decorated arts center with musically decorated trees and festive decor on display. Holiday-themed treats and beverages will be available to purchase throughout the season.

Shows and events will be added, for ongoing information and to purchase tickets, visit Celebrates the Holidays at Dr. Phillips Center.

Featured holiday shows:

Elf in Concert: November 29, 2024 – Walt Disney Theater

Cirque Mechanics - Winter Wonder Shoppe: December 12-29, 2024 – Seneff Arts Plaza

Holiday Brunch with Michael Andrew: December 15, 2024 – Judson's Live

Orlando Ballet Presents The Nutcracker: December 6-22, 2024 – Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater

Holiday Heartstrings: A CeCe Teneal Experience: December 20-21, 2024 – Judson's Live.

Additional holiday shows:

Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show: November 13, 2024 – Steinmetz Hall

Central Florida Ballet Presents A Christmas Nutcracker Tale: November 22-23, 2024 – Steinmetz Hall

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Home for the Holidays: November 30, 2024 – Steinmetz Hall

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker: November 30, 2024 – Walt Disney Theater

Derek Hough - Dance for The Holidays: December 3, 2024 – Walt Disney Theater

Four Lost Santas, Amahl and the Night Visitors: December 6-8, 2024 – Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater

Phantasmagoria - A Haunted Victorian Christmas: December 20-21, 2024 – Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater

About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) in downtown Orlando, Florida. The arts center produces, presents and serves as home to regional, national and international works and co-presents Broadway in Orlando. This year, the arts center celebrates its 10th Anniversary, hosting 6,500+ performances and events, welcoming 4.7 million+ guests and contributing over $21.7 million to purpose and community since opening in November 2014. The arts center features renowned venues such as the Walt Disney Theater, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater and the acclaimed Steinmetz Hall, recognized among Architectural Digest's 11 most beautiful theaters worldwide. Judson's Live, the new live music room, enhances the arts center alongside established venues such as the DeVos Family Room, Rooftop Terrace and Seneff Arts Plaza. Additionally, the AdventHealth School of Arts offers year-round performing arts education. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org.

