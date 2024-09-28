Dr. Phillips Center Celebrates 65th Anniversary With Sensory-Friendly Giveback And Improv Workshops

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced its addition of a sensory-friendly community giveback during The Second City Residency this Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Through the generous support of Kimberly and Dave King, the arts center will invite guests and persons with disabilities to enjoy an afternoon of comedy with a preshow reception, VIP badges and an opportunity to experience The Second City, 65th Anniversary Show in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.

“We are committed to our promise of delivering arts for every life,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “This sensory friendly experience invites Britt's Bunch, nonPareil Institute and Opportunity Community Ability (OCA) to a space where there is community that embraces arts, wellness, and place of belonging.”

This sensory-friendly performance is designed specifically for individuals with sensory sensitivities and will feature dimmed lighting, reduced sound levels and a relaxed environment. Additionally, a "quiet space" will be available for anyone needing a break during the improv performance.

Along with the residency show, The Second City will host two comedic workshops through the AdventHealth School of the Arts:

Advanced Improvisation: Second City improvisers work with high school students for a week of instruction on scenic improvisation with an emphasis on connection and relationship.

Improv for Students on the Autism Spectrum: This workshop uses improvisational games to teach skills such as, accessing emotions and storytelling, providing tools to overcome barriers of creativity and socialization. This two-hour workshop is held offsite with OCA, focusing on ensemble and team building.

The workshops will be held from September 23 to September 26, 2024 and will culminate in public performance on September 28, 2024, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Second City programming is made possible through the generous support of Kathie & Bill Hohns.

For more information visit drphillipscenter.org.

About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) in downtown Orlando, Florida. The arts center produces, presents and serves as home to regional, national and international works and co-presents Broadway in Orlando. This year, the arts center celebrates its 10th Anniversary, hosting 6,500+ performances and events, welcoming 4.7 million+ guests and contributing over $21.7 million to purpose and community since opening in November 2014. The arts center features renowned venues such as the Walt Disney Theater, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, and the acclaimed Steinmetz Hall, recognized among Architectural Digest's 11 most beautiful theaters worldwide. Judson's Live, the new live music room, enhances the arts center alongside established venues such as the DeVos Family Room, Rooftop Terrace and Seneff Arts Plaza. Additionally, the AdventHealth School of Arts offers year-round performing arts education. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org.

Comments