Downtown Arts District To Host 15th Annual DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS MONSTER PARTY

Downtown Arts District has announced the exciting return of the annual “Día de Los Muertos & Monster Party” in Downtown Orlando this Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Now, in its 15th year, the Día de Los Muertos & Monster Party features Artists Opening Receptions at CityArts Orlando at 4:30pm that will showcase Day of the Dead and Halloween-inspired art created by regional, national and International Artists.

Plus, the popular Street Party on Magnolia Avenue right outside CityArts Orlando is back until 10pm with unique art vendors, exciting live entertainment and delicious food and drink offerings. In addition, the Orange County Regional History Museum will be open free of charge until 9pm with kids activities in Heritage Square. The event has expanded hours from 4:30 – 10pm with additional activations for the entire family to enjoy along Magnolia Avenue and Heritage Square as part of the DTOLIVE! The program is in partnership with the Downtown Development Board and United Arts of Central Florida. The cultural displays and entertainment are curated by CABETCAL and include participation by the Mexican Consulate and Casa de Mexico.

“We are very excited to welcome back the Dia de Los Muertos & Monster Party, one of our most highly anticipated events of the year,” says Downtown Arts District Executive Director Barbara Hartley. “This year, we've asked our artists and entertainers to give it all they have, impress us, wow us, knock us off our feet, go big and get wild, and so get ready for our very best Día de Los Muertos art show and party to date!”

Don't miss Downtown Arts District 15th Annual “Día de Los Muertos & Monster Party” on Thursday, October 17, 2024 hosted at CityArts Orlando located at 39 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. For more information, visit https://downtownartsdistrict.com/.

