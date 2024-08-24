Darryl Reuben Hall Returns To The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-talented professional performer, Darryl Reuben Hall, returns to The Winter Park Playhouse to premiere his new solo cabaret I Booked The Job! in the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series September 25 and 26, 2024. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

After playing "Four Eyed Moe" in the theatre's sold-out production of Five Guys Named Moe last Spring, Darryl will travel back to Central Florida from New York City specifically to perform this new cabaret at The Playhouse. I Booked The Job! will take audiences through his storied life as a professional actor and feature some of his career highlights on Broadway, Off- Broadway, national tours and regional theatre.

Darryl Reuben Hall has enjoyed a lengthy career that spans decades and includes many notable theatrical works from Lincoln Center to The Manhattan Theatre Club to Radio City Music Hall and beyond. I Booked the Job! is a brilliant showcase of moments where Darryl graced the stage with leading lady legends such as Eartha Kitt, Leslie Uggams, Phylicia Rashad, Rita Moreno and Aretha Franklin.

Audiences will journey with him as he recalls his humble beginnings in Jacksonville, FL to the Broadway stages of New York. The cabaret will include some of the best renditions of "Too Darn Hot" (Kiss Me Kate), "So You Want to Meet The Wizard" (The Wiz), "Bui Doi" (Miss Saigon), "Summertime" (Porgy and Bess), "This is the Moment" (Jekyll and Hyde) and more.

"We are absolutely thrilled and honored that Darryl is flying in from New York to perform in our Spotlight Cabaret Series! This is an incredible opportunity for patrons to experience his remarkable talent up-close-and-personal. Don't miss it!" states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, October 11 through Monday, October 14, 2024. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2024 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Winter Park Playhouse

Comments