DRAGONS LOVE TACOS: THE MUSICAL to Open at Orlando Family Stage in February

Orlando Family Stage will present the world premiere of Dragons Love Tacos The Musical, a hilarious and heartwarming adaptation of Adam Rubin’s #1 New York Times bestselling children’s book. This theatrical event runs from February 8 to March 9, bringing dragons, tacos, and a dose of fiery fun to the stage in Loch Haven Cultural Park.

In this wildly imaginative musical, Robbie plans the ultimate taco party to make new friends—but he forgets one critical detail: dragons and spicy salsa do not mix! Audiences will laugh and gasp as Robbie’s party takes an unexpected turn, uncovering lessons about friendship, creativity, and a little chaos along the way.

“This production embodies everything we stand for at Orlando Family Stage: high-quality storytelling, engaging characters, and moments that kids and parents can get excited about together,” said Artistic Director Jeff Revels ”We cannot wait to share this brand-new musical with our community. It is a hilarious and heartwarming story that reminds us of the magic of imagination and the joy of friendship.”

FROM PAGE TO STAGE, A BESTSELLING TALE

Since its release in 2012, Dragons Love Tacos has captivated millions of readers with its whimsical illustrations and laugh-out-loud narrative. A #1 New York Times bestseller, the book has become a favorite read-aloud for families worldwide, known for its unforgettable message about making friends—and avoiding spicy salsa at all costs!

MEET THE CREATORS BEHIND THE MAGIC

This is the premiere production for a professional cast and features a dynamic creative team who brought the dragons’ taco-filled world to life.

Cristina Pippa is an award-winning playwright, filmmaker, and educator whose work has been celebrated for its originality and heart. Known for her acclaimed adaptations of Flora & Ulysses and The Most Magnificent Thing, Pippa has a knack for creating theatrical works that resonate with children and families. She currently serves as the Director of the MFA in Dramatic Writing and Screenwriting Programs at Missouri State University.

Sharon Kenny is a celebrated composer and lyricist whose music has garnered nearly 30 million views on YouTube and been featured on platforms like Netflix and Amazon. Her work for children’s theatre includes What Do You Do With an Idea? and Maybe, both adapted from bestselling books. With a background in Broadway and a reputation for creating captivating musical experiences, Kenny brings an infectious energy to this brand-new musical.

