Creative City Project to Present the Return Of IMMERSE in Downtown Orlando

Creative City Project will present the return of Central Florida's signature arts event “IMMERSE”, coming back for its 10th event in the heart of Downtown Orlando February 21-23, 2025. IMMERSE 2025 will be held over three days from 5pm-11pm on Friday and Saturday, and daytime hours on Sunday. Presented by AdventHealth, this year's event showcases hundreds of artists and live performances in the streets and public spaces of Downtown Orlando. IMMERSE 2025 attendees will journey through 10 city blocks of unexpected creative encounters, live performances and immersive art installations.

IMMERSE platforms artists of all genres and styles. Guests will encounter dance, live music, interactive large installations, projections, and more! IMMERSE brings together artists from across Central Florida and beyond, including professional arts organizations and emerging artists. Guests encounter unexpected experiences, such as acrobats hanging from a crane, singers serenading from balconies and finding themselves surrounded by a 100-piece orchestra. The IMMERSE team is currently collaborating with over 100 artists and arts organizations, with exciting announcements coming in January.

“IMMERSE is the heart of what Creative City Project is all about,” says Cole NeSmith, Founder and Artistic Director of Creative City Project. “Elevating artists to create one-of-a-kind experiences audiences can't find anywhere else in the world. I am so grateful that we're collaborating again with our artist partners and friends to gather our community for an epic artistic experience in Downtown Orlando, and I am so excited about some of the big announcements that we'll be releasing at the beginning of the new year.”

“We've typically hosted the IMMERSE festival in October and made the big move to February for the festival's return,” says Melyssa Rae Marshall, Executive Director of Creative City Project and IMMERSE Producer. “Weather in February is wonderful, and it will still be getting darker earlier in the evening. Since we transform a large part of downtown into a theatrical space, this allows us to elevate the artistic experience and transform the city with beautiful lighting. We've loved activating Downtown Orlando and are excited to again partner with Orange County and the City of Orlando to bring the streets to life in unique ways.”

“By bringing together creativity, innovation and collaboration, events like IMMERSE strengthen our sense of identity, boost our economy and showcase Orange County as a global leader in cultural excellence,” says Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “We are proud to support initiatives like IMMERSE that highlight the vibrant spirit of our community.”

"IMMERSE is a wonderful showcase of our city's creativity and vibrancy,” says Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “The City of Orlando is proud to partner with Creative City Project on this unique event that brings together residents and visitors in downtown Orlando. IMMERSE truly helps make the arts accessible to all.”

“At AdventHealth, we believe whole-person care includes the healing power of the arts,” says Gordon Wesley, Vice President of the AdventHealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Institute, at AdventHealth Central Florida Division. “Engaging with the arts—whether through music, dance, or visual experiences—can lower stress hormones, foster social connections and improve our sense of wellbeing. Each of these has been shown to decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease. As Central Florida's leader in heart care, we are proud to support events like IMMERSE that bring our community together and promote holistic wellness.”

IMMERSE 2025, presented by AdventHealth, is a collaborative community project brought to life by dozens of partners and supporters. In addition, it is made possible through generous support from Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs, the City of Orlando and the Downtown Development Board.

At IMMERSE, many opportunities are complimentary to experience, and there are paid ticket options for guests who want to access everything. These opportunities include:

Full Experience $25: Includes closer access to stages, access to the IMMERSE Art Park and admission to the third-day experience.

VIP Experience $100: Includes a curated route through the event, access to exclusive VIP areas, special art encounters, two drink tickets and admission to the third-day experience.

VIP Dining Experience $175: Includes an exclusive dining experience on Orange Avenue and all the same benefits of the VIP Experience.

Experience Creative City Project's “IMMERSE” February 21-23, 2025 in Downtown Orlando. For more information and 2025 ticket options, visit www.IMMERSEfest.com.

