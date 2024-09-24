Collaboration Brings the Magic of POMP SNOW & CIRQUEumstance to Life at Crayola Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crayola Experience has teamed up with POMP SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, renowned for its enchanting storybook series and family-friendly entertainment brand, to debut “A Magical Circus Adventure” this Christmas season.

The family attraction’s annual Colorful Christmas celebration is getting an extra splash of color this December with a special weekend engagement that promises a fantastical adventure full of magic and wonder inspired by the popular POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance book series, television special, and live show.

The story-based experience will immerse guests in a vibrant fusion of creativity and festive fun. Characters POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance, along with their friends, will share music, magic and circus secrets from their magical university. The experience will feature circus-themed activities, interactive book readings, a unique Crayola Experience magic show, musical performances, thrilling circus acts, and delightful holiday surprises along the way.

“Crayola’s premier attraction for creativity in Orlando is a canvas for imagination and the perfect setting to unveil A Magical Circus Adventure,” said Neil Goldberg, Broadway Director, Award-Winning Author, and Creator of POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance. “This colorful event will immerse children and families in the joyful magic of the holiday season and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Kristin Luise, director of Marketing and Retail for Crayola Experience, said: “We are excited to team up with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance for this new and creative holiday spectacular. Collaborations like this not only are true to our brand but also enable us to continually offer unique and engaging experiences that inspire kids to put their imagination into action.”

A Magical Circus Adventure with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will debut Dec. 14-15 at the Crayola Experience in Orlando, Fla.





Comments