Chelsea Talmadge Will Lead JUNIE B. JONES IN BOO... AND I MEAN IT! at Orlando Family Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From the mysterious world of Hawkins, Indiana, to the imaginative halls of an elementary school, Chelsea Talmadge is trading 80s nostalgia for first-grade hilarity as she takes the stage as the iconic Junie B. Jones in Junie B. Jones in BOO… and I Mean It! at Orlando Family Stage. This world-premiere production runs from October 5 through October 27, with public performances available for families and young audiences.

Known for her role as Carol Perkins in the Netflix phenomenon Stranger Things, Talmadge delivered memorable moments as the headstrong high school student caught in the eerie happenings of Hawkins. In Junie B. Jones in BOO… and I Mean It!, Talmadge is bringing her talent back to Orlando Family Stage, where she first honed her acting skills as a young performer.

“Orlando Family Stage is a very special place, especially to me,” shares Talmadge. “It was the skills and confidence that I gained here that helped me land work in the entertainment industry. If you trade this wig to an 80s hairstyle, some of you might recognize me as Carol from the first few seasons of Stranger Things and other shows like Halt and Catch Fire and Still The King. I will always return to the stage, and I’m thrilled to be playing one of my favorite characters from children’s literature at one of my favorite places.”

The cast includes Louise Bariso, Elisabeth Christie, Pat Clark, Christian Gonzales, Eli Hamilton, Alaina Rene Kizer, Chelsea Talmadge, De’Ja Alise, and Ryan Matthew Petty.

Bryan Jager, Director. Sarah Bender Allen, Scenic Designer. Annie Trombo, Costume Designer. Miles Bresin, Lighting Designer. Anthony Narciso, Sound Designer/Composer. Tara Kromer, Props Designer. Nic Parks, Puppet Designer. Stage Manager, Jordan Simon. Assistant Stage Manager, Stepanie Elliott.

This production, written specifically for Orlando Family Stage by acclaimed playwright Allison Gregory, adapts Barbara Park’s beloved books Junie B., First Grader Boo… and I Mean It! and Junie B. Jones and the Yucky Blucky Fruitcake. It captures all the delightful drama and shenanigans of childhood with humor and heart. Audiences will join the ever-energetic Junie B. as she faces her biggest fears—Halloween!—learning lessons on bravery, resilience, and appreciating the little wins in life.

Chelsea Talmadge, who often appears on screen in intense or enigmatic roles, now gets to show off her comedic chops in a way that will captivate Orlando audiences. For Talmadge, portraying the curious, mischievous Junie B. Jones is a joyful return to her roots. “I love looking out on an audience of young people and their families and friends because I know your smiles, laughter, and the memories we create together will be lasting,” she says.

This exciting new play is a perfect fit for Orlando Family Stage’s mission to bring quality theatrical experiences to audiences of all ages. Last year alone, the organization subsidized over 2,000 students from Title I schools to attend performances, ensuring that the magic of live theater is accessible to all.

"With an incredible ensemble and Chelsea, who grew up on our stages, back as Junie B., a brand-new script that delivers laughs and life lessons, and an organization dedicated to empowering our youngest citizens, Junie B. Jones in BOO… and I Mean It! is a must-see this fall," says Jeff Revels, Artistic Director at Orlando Family Stage. "This show invites families to celebrate Halloween in a way that’s both entertaining and meaningful.”

TICKET INFORMATION:

Junie B. Jones in BOO… and I Mean It! runs from October 5 through October 27. Tickets start at $20. Public performances are available on select dates, with morning, matinee, and early evening showtimes. Tickets are available online at OrlandoFamilyStage.com or by calling the box office at (407) 896-7365. Group rates and educational discounts are available.

Comments