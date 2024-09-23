Central Florida Dreamplex Hosts Annual Event Promoting Inclusion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Florida Dreamplex has announced its annual Illuminate for Inclusion event, to be held on Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center.

The event is shining a light on the organization’s mission to create an inclusive community for people of all abilities.

Featuring lighting displays, performances by the 80 Group Youth Orchestra, food trucks, cocktails, and an activities area for children, this event will be a fun and engaging experience for families and individuals alike. Children will have the opportunity to enjoy glow-in-the-dark activities, interact with illuminated characters, and play in the bounce house.

There will also be an exciting escape room, Jenga, giant Connect 4, cornhole, and much more for attendees to enjoy. Meanwhile, adults can participate in the festivities with specialty cocktails and delicious local cuisine.

For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsorship, please visit our website at www.cfldreamplex.com/illuminate/.

