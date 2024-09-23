News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Central Florida Dreamplex Hosts Annual Event Promoting Inclusion

The event is shining a light on the organization’s mission to create an inclusive community for people of all abilities. 

By: Sep. 23, 2024
Central Florida Dreamplex Hosts Annual Event Promoting Inclusion Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Central Florida Dreamplex has announced its annual Illuminate for Inclusion event, to be held on Sunday, November 17, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center.

LATEST NEWS

Review: GOTHIC SEAS: FATHOMS OF INTOXICATING FORTUNE by New Generation Theatrical
Photos: Touring Cast of SOME LIKE IT HOT
Dr. Phillips Center Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Lifting Voices Series and Diverse Programming Year-Round
Take Our Fall 2024 Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

The event is shining a light on the organization’s mission to create an inclusive community for people of all abilities.

Featuring lighting displays, performances by the 80 Group Youth Orchestra, food trucks,  cocktails, and an activities area for children, this event will be a fun and engaging experience  for families and individuals alike. Children will have the opportunity to enjoy glow-in-the-dark  activities, interact with illuminated characters, and play in the bounce house.

There will also be an exciting escape room, Jenga, giant Connect 4, cornhole, and much more for attendees to enjoy. Meanwhile, adults can participate in the festivities with specialty cocktails and delicious local cuisine. 

For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsorship, please visit our website at www.cfldreamplex.com/illuminate/.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos