Cast Set for WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID by Sarah Treem Presented by Significant Productions

In November, Significant Productions will present When We Were Young and Unafraid by Sarah Treem, as the second production of the 2024/2025 Season at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol.

In the early 1970's, before women had places to turn in times of distress, they had to rely on a secret network of good samaritans. In When We Were Young and Unafraid, Agnes has turned her quiet bed and breakfast into one of the few spots where abused women can seek refuge. But to Agnes' dismay, her latest young runaway, Mary Anne, is having a profound and questionable influence on Penny, Agnes' teenage daughter. And as the drums of the feminist revolution grow louder, Agnes is forced to confront her own presumptions about the people she's been trying to help. Deeply moving and beautifully rendered, When We Were Young and Unafraid explores the cycle of abuse, the passion of youth, the wisdom of age, and the people who awaken us to new possibilities.

Alyson Johnson (Agnes) has some favorite roles at The Studio Theatre including Unnecessary Farce, In the Next Room, Urinetown, 9 to 5, A Doll's House, and Stop Kiss. Additional credits include Bonnie and Clyde (Garden Theatre); Young Frankenstein, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Into the Woods, Man of La Mancha (Moonlight Players); Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Noises Off! (Bay Street Players). A two-time University of Central Florida graduate, she's happy to return to The Studio Theatre from the Chicago area, and thanks Travis and Gwynevere to the moon and back for their love and support.

GEMMA VODACEK (Penny) is a NYC-based actor from Rochester, NY, and is thrilled to be making her debut with The Studio Theatre this fall! After earning her BFA in Musical Theatre, she spent a year as an acting apprentice at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota, working on productions like Network, Charlotte's Web, Something Rotten, and more. Some of her favorite credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Wolves, and The Normal Heart. She sends much love and thanks to her friends and family, especially Mom and Dad, for their unwavering support. Follow her at IG @gemmaamariie or visit www.gemmavodacek.com

The complete cast includes: Brooke Turner (Mary Anne), Jeremy Weinstein (Paul), K Chinthana Sotakoun* (Hannah), Kimber King (U/S for Agnes), Rachel Ihasz (Swing for Mary Anne/Penny/Hannah), and Matt Katzenmeier (U/S for Paul).

Performance Details

· What: When We Were Young and Unafraid

· Where: The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, 806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL

· When: Nov 12 - December 14, 2024

· For tickets: www.TheSharonStudio.com | (352) 751-7799

· Price: $25 previews | $40 performances | Student Discount $10 Off

· Sign Language Interpretation Show: December 3, 2024

