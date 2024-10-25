Broward Center Appoints Catherine Carter to Executive VP & CFO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Performing Arts Center Authority announced the appointment of Catherine Carter as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Carter has a demonstrated track record of success in the performing arts sector and has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Broward Center since September 2023. Her appointment is effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Carter will oversee the financial operations of the Broward Center, guiding the organization’s business strategy, budgeting, and financial reporting, while supporting the Center’s long-term goals of artistic excellence, education and community engagement. She brings a proven record of delivering financial results, developing long-term strategies, instilling financial and operational discipline, and demonstrating strong and decisive leadership. Her extensive experience in managing complex projects and strategic planning will be pivotal in ensuring that the Center continues to be positioned as a leader in the industry.

“Catherine has a deep appreciation of our mission to engage the community through the arts combined with a true understanding of the complexities of our business. She brings extensive experience in financial leadership and an impressive background driving strategic growth,” said Ty Sutton, Broward Center President & CEO. “She is an invaluable member of our leadership team, and I look forward to our work together as we plan an exciting next chapter for the Broward Center.”

In this role, Carter will also provide financial guidance and oversight for the Center’s affiliated venues which include The Parker, an iconic theater in Fort Lauderdale which was fully restored in 2021, the Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on the main campus of Nova Southeastern University in Davie, and the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center in Miami-Dade County.

“I have known and worked with Catherine for more than 20 years,” said Charles L. Palmer, chair of the finance committee and long-serving member of the Performing Arts Center Authority. “She has been instrumental in the growth and success of the Broward Center. Catherine brings both financial acumen and innovative thinking to the performing arts industry, and I am delighted that she will be here to help shape the organization’s future.”

Earlier in her career, Carter served as Associate Director at Procter & Gamble where she had financial responsibility for some of the company’s largest brands in the U.S. and Canada. Over the course of the past 15 years, she has been a strategic advisor to the Broward Center and several other arts organizations across the U.S. During this time, she also co-founded VenueCube, a software company that simplifies and streamlines reporting for live events. Carter maintains a keen interest in the intersection between arts and technology that will serve her well in the new role.

Carter holds an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a B.A. in Philosophy from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.





