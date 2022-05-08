BWW Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at Titusville Playhouse

There are some musicals that just make you smile and can do so regardless of how many times you have seen in them. For me, one of those shows is (and will always be) LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. Now, some might turn their noses up at a musical based on a film, and others may scoff at the lighter subject matter, but what LEGALLY BLONDE does so well is share a story of female empowerment in a shiny, pink wrapper. And in its production of this fun and uplifting musical, Titusville Playhouse delivers a fresh, energetic and thoroughly entertaining take on the story of Miss Elle Woods and her journey of self-discovery.

With music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and Book by Heather Hach, LEGALLY BLONDE tells the story of effervescent Delta Nu (UCLA) sorority president, Elle Woods (Tory Vagasy) and her unlikely journey to Harvard Law School - following her ex, Warner Huntington III (Kyle Sullivan) who has unceremoniously dumped her for someone more aligned with his future aspirations (aka someone more "serious".) Elle's signature pink wardrobe, bubbly demeanor, and her little dog Bruiser are quite a sight for Harvard, but through the help of new friend (and stylist) Paulette (Lilly Ann Vreeland Quijije) and Teaching Assistant Emmett Forrest (Dave Sierra), Elle finds a way to prove that she not only belongs at Harvard Law, but can excel there simply by being her fabulous self.

As with most productions at the Titusville Playhouse, Executive Artistic Director Steven Heron's direction of LEGALLY BLONDE is rock solid - effectively using the stage and the highly skilled cast to create non-stop fun on stage. Speaking of the talent on stage, Titusville Playhouse's cast is fantastic. In the pivotal role of Elle Woods, Tory Vagasy (a recent semi-finalist on America's Got Talent) sparkles and shines. She delivers an Elle that is sharp, sassy and smart. Ms. Vagasy's performance is punctuated by a powerhouse voice which soars every time she sings. As Director Steven Heron notes in the program, LEGALLY BLONDE is the largest show he has produced for Titusville Playhouse, so there's no way to mention all the great performances, but there are a few standouts to note. First, as hairdresser, Paulette, Lilly Ann Vreeland Quijije is hilarious. Her take on the character is brassier than some I have seen and it works very well. Dave Sierra is great as Emmett with a brainy but bold performance as the Law School TA/potential love interest for Elle. Christopher DeJongh gives a subdued, but effective performance as Professor Callahan - delivering a great take on Callahan's "Blood In The Water". Kyle Sullivan's Warner is self-absorbed and oblivious, which works quite well. Holly Fuller's Vivienne is frosty and fun, and Tyler Talmage's Kyle (UPS Guy) was an audience favorite.

The creative team for Titusville's LEGALLY BLONDE is fantastic - creating the perfect canvas for the show to unfold. Cliff Price's beautiful scenic designs have an amazing amount of detail and transition smoothly from one setting to the next and are supported by Niko Stamos' effective (and fun) projections. Clifford Spulock's lighting adds the perfect amount of focus (and color) to the stage. Jordyn Linkous and Mark Koss's costumes are wonderful and the cast seems to have tons of fun in them (shoutout to Pablo Pernia's fabulous take in Kiki's couture). Finally, Spencer Crosswell's sound design (and music direction) ensures that the entire cast shines vocally.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of LEGALLY BLONDE is energetic, fresh, funny, and fabulous. Whether you are a huge fan of the original Reese Witherspoon film, have seen the show many times before or this is the first time you have been introduced to little miss Woods, Elle, this production is sure to have you screaming "Omigod You Guys"!

LEGALLY BLONDE presented by Titusville Playhouse runs through May 29th. Tickets start at $25. Live performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://titusvilleplayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125 - office hours are Tuesday - Friday 10-3.

All Photos by Titusville Playhouse: Niko Stamos

Top Photo: Tory Vagasy as Elle Woods

Mid-Photo 1: Dave Sierra as Emmett Forrest, Tory Vagasy as Elle Woods, Lilly Ann Vreeland Quijije as Paulette, and Maisey as Bruiser Woods

Mid-Photo 2: Tory Vagasy as Elle Woods, Maisey as Bruiser Woods and the Cast of Legally Blonde the Musical

Mid Photo 3: Christopher deJongh as Professor Callahan and the Cast of Legally Blonde the Musical

Bottom Photo: Tory Vagasy as Elle Woods and the Cast of Legally Blonde the Musical