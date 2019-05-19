BWW Interview: J. Scott Browning and Adam Murray of FLORIDA MAN at Orlando Fringe

At the Orlando Fringe, FLORIDA MAN imagines that all of the "Florida man" headlines were about one person. Each night, audiences get to choose which headline they would like to see onstage.

In a special Fringe edition of "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars," I talk to J. Scott Browning (Director/Producer) and Adam Murray (Florida Man) about crazy stories, audience interaction, and more!

The Orlando Fringe ends May 27. For more information, visit orlandofringe.org.





