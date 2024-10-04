'Awareness: Two Stories, One Powerful Message' Comes to the Dr. Phillips Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will present “Awareness: Two Stories, One Powerful Message” which showcases two compelling performances wrapped up in one evening, which highlights the resilience and strength of those affected by breast cancer.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCES:

My Left T!t – Experience Brandon Roberts’ heartfelt tale of Omie the dog and Gwen, a woman bravely battling breast cancer. Written posthumously by Gwen and brought to life by Brandon, this production explores the profound impact of cancer on her life and has received accolades, including the Best Veteran Producer Audience Choice Award and the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Drama at the 2019 Orlando International Fringe Festival.

Artisanal Carcinoma – Jennica McCleary’s Artisanal Carcinoma blends dark humor with her journey through breast cancer. Playing burlesque artist Jennica Tastrophe, she shares her experiences with 17 rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and recovery. Premiering at the 2023 Orlando International Fringe Festival, her raw storytelling captivates and inspires.

DETAILS:

Event: Awareness: Two Stories, One Powerful Message

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Location: Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Age Restriction: 18 and older

Ticket Sales: $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Promise Fund.

Tickets are limited—secure yours now and be part of an event that combines entertainment with meaningful support.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit drphillipscenter.org.

