Award Winning Trans Playwright Debuts THEN, EVE At Orlando Fringe FestN4

The World of Billie Jane will present Then, Eve at Fringe ArtSpace (54 W Church St. Suite 201, Orlando FL 32801) as part of Orlando Fringe FestN4 ON Friday 1/10 at 8:45PM AND Sunday 1/12 at 1:00PM. Shows are 60 minutes

Two-time Orlando Fringe Critic's Choice Award winner, Billie Jane is back on her queer religious trauma bullsh*t. This time, with a solo show about how God created Adam, and Eve created herself.

Then, Eve is written, performed, and staged by Billie Jane and draws inspiration from the popular novel, Holy Bible by A Bunch of Dead Guys

Tickets are $15 and available at the button below.

Billie Jane is a multi-award-winning trans playwright and actor who has been an Orlando Fringe staple for the better part of 13 years! Her previous shows include her solo show, JUDAS (Winner- Best of the Fest, Winner- Critic's Choice Award: Best Original Script, Winner- Patron's Pick), and her "outré original satire" of reality dating shows, Stag Night (Winner- Critic's Choice Award: Best Overall Performance (Comedy), Winner- Favorite LGBTQ Writer, Winner- Favorite LGBTQ Supporting Performer). She is acutely aware of the lack of stories for and about trans people, and is committed to putting those stories at the forefront of all that she does. Her mission is to be the representation the trans community needs, at a time when merely existing feels like an act or defiance. Follow along on her journey here: www.Instagram.com/worldofbilliejane

