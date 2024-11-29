News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A CHRISTMAS STORY Opens Next Weekend in New Smyrna Beach

The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach has announced a new production of the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Story. This timeless tale, set in the 1940s, follows the misadventures of 9-year-old Ralphie Parker as he embarks on a mission to secure a genuine Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas-against all odds.

Directed by Larry Schnabel, this heartwarming production captures the magic and humor of the holiday season, making it a perfect outing for the entire family. A Christmas Story will be performed for only two weekends, from December 5th through December 15th, at The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach.

Performances run December 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, and 15, 2024 with evening performances at 7:30pm and matinee performances at 2pm.




