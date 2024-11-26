A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to The Hippodrome Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, gather your family and friends to experience the magic of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted by Niall McGinty, as it returns to The Hippodrome Theatre. Set to open with a matinee premiere on Saturday, November 30, at 1:00 PM, A Christmas Carol promises a heartwarming experience full of music, laughter, and timeless holiday cheer. Performances will run from November 30 through December 23 at The Hippodrome Theatre, located at 25 SE 2nd Place, Gainesville, FL.

Perfect for all ages, A Christmas Carol tells the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation from miser to merry-maker, rekindling the spirit of generosity and community in audiences of all ages. This beloved holiday tradition is a cherished part of Gainesville's seasonal celebrations.

"We are thrilled to bring A Christmas Carol back to The Hippodrome as part of Gainesville's holiday tradition," said Director, Andrea Young. "This production continues to remind us that even when the world around us seems cold and dark, we can always find warmth and comfort in the hearts of ourselves and others."

Comments