Dr. Phillips Center Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Lifting Voices Series and Diverse Programming Year-Round

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is featuring a lineup of diverse programming that will showcase the cultural tapestry of the Hispanic community.
From music and dance to theater and spoken word, Lifting Voices at Dr. Phillips Center supported by TD Bank, will provide opportunities for guests to immerse themselves in Hispanic arts, history and culture this Fall in downtown Orlando.
“We invite our community to join us in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through performances that will inspire, capture and connect us all through rich Hispanic works of art,”says Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center.
A free event, Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word will begin the programming featuring Latinx spoken word artists on Friday, September 20, 2024. Additionally, local high school students will be performing and participating in a 90-minute interactive showcase—they will present original works and the evening will conclude a weeklong spoken word residency with City of Orlando’s Poet Laureate, Shawn Welcome.
Throughout the year, Dr. Phillips Center will host additional arts activations and community giveback initiatives that further fuel and highlight Hispanic culture.
September 20, 2024 – Celebrating Hispanic Voices
Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
September 29, 2024 – Jesús “Aguaje” Ramos and his Buena Vista Orchestra
Steinmetz Hall
October 4, 2024 – La Casa de Bernarda Alba
Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater
October 18, 2024 – Emmanuel
Walt Disney Theater
October 27, 2024 – Don Soledad Trio featuring Laura Pirela
Judson’s Live
February 21, 2024 – Ednita Nazario
Walt Disney Theater
November 10, 2024 – Ana Barbara
Walt Disney Theater
November 18, 2024 – Black Violin
Walt Disney Theater
Through the generous support of AdventHealth, City of Orlando, Florida Humanities and the Downtown Development Board, the arts center continues its commitment to promoting and celebrating the cultural contributions of the Hispanic community. For more information visit drphillipscenter.org.
