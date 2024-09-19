Dr. Phillips Center Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Lifting Voices Series and Diverse Programming Year-Round

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is featuring a lineup of diverse programming that will showcase the cultural tapestry of the Hispanic community.

From music and dance to theater and spoken word, Lifting Voices at Dr. Phillips Center supported by TD Bank, will provide opportunities for guests to immerse themselves in Hispanic arts, history and culture this Fall in downtown Orlando.

“We invite our community to join us in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through performances that will inspire, capture and connect us all through rich Hispanic works of art,”says Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center.

A free event, Celebrating Hispanic Voices: An Evening of Spoken Word will begin the programming featuring Latinx spoken word artists on Friday, September 20, 2024. Additionally, local high school students will be performing and participating in a 90-minute interactive showcase—they will present original works and the evening will conclude a weeklong spoken word residency with City of Orlando’s Poet Laureate, Shawn Welcome.

Throughout the year, Dr. Phillips Center will host additional arts activations and community giveback initiatives that further fuel and highlight Hispanic culture.

Hispanic programming:

September 20, 2024 – Celebrating Hispanic Voices

Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

September 29, 2024 – Jesús “Aguaje” Ramos and his Buena Vista Orchestra

Steinmetz Hall

October 4, 2024 – La Casa de Bernarda Alba

Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

October 18, 2024 – Emmanuel

Walt Disney Theater

October 27, 2024 – Don Soledad Trio featuring Laura Pirela

Judson’s Live

February 21, 2024 – Ednita Nazario

Walt Disney Theater

Additional Lifting Voices series programming:

November 10, 2024 – Ana Barbara

Walt Disney Theater

November 18, 2024 – Black Violin

Walt Disney Theater

Through the generous support of AdventHealth, City of Orlando, Florida Humanities and the Downtown Development Board, the arts center continues its commitment to promoting and celebrating the cultural contributions of the Hispanic community. For more information visit drphillipscenter.org.

Comments