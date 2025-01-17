Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Omaha Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jacob Vanderford - CABARET AT THE MILL - The Mill



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ted Blessing - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maralee Maldavs - ANASTASIA - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ted Blessing - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play

Morrie Enders - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Ensemble

CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cassi Crain - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kaleb Wilkening - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Musical

CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Performer In A Musical

Trevor Larsen - URINETOWN - University of Nebraska Omaha Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Chloe Schwarting - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Douglas Clarke - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Fernando Domínguez - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

William Hastreiter - JERSEY BOYS - Omaha Community Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Michael Booton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

FINDING NEMO - Lincoln Community Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Lincoln Community Playhouse

