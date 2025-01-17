Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Omaha Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jacob Vanderford - CABARET AT THE MILL - The Mill
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ted Blessing - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Maralee Maldavs - ANASTASIA - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical
Ted Blessing - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Morrie Enders - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Ensemble
CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cassi Crain - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kaleb Wilkening - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Musical
CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Performer In A Musical
Trevor Larsen - URINETOWN - University of Nebraska Omaha Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Chloe Schwarting - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Douglas Clarke - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Fernando Domínguez - CABARET - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
William Hastreiter - JERSEY BOYS - Omaha Community Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Michael Booton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
FINDING NEMO - Lincoln Community Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Lincoln Community Playhouse
