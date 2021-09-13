THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY to Relaunch National Tour at The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

The Buddy Holly Story will relaunch its national tour from The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University with performances on Friday, Sep. 17, and Saturday, Sep. 18, at 7:30 p.m. The Broadway cast and crew will also spend a week-long residency in Stillwater, providing exclusive masterclasses and learning opportunities for Stillwater community members and OSU and Stillwater students.

"We are thrilled to host The Buddy Holly Story, a celebrated, award-winning production, and provide once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunities for OSU and Stillwater students and community members," said The McKnight Center Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "Our partnership with a production of this caliber exemplifies our commitment to bringing high-quality arts and art education to life for everyone."

The Buddy Holly Story is deemed the world's most successful rock 'n' roll musical and follows Buddy Holly's short yet spectacular career. The energetic production features classic songs such as "That'll Be the Day," "Not Fade Away," "Oh Boy," "La Bamba," and many more. Celebrating 30 years of production, The Buddy Holly Story continues to delight audiences worldwide.

Starting Monday, Sept. 13, The Buddy Holly Story's cast and crew will participate in a week-long learning residency in Stillwater. Industry professionals will provide acting workshops, panel discussions, mock auditions, live feedback, open dress rehearsals and hands-on experiences for OSU and Stillwater Public School students, as well as Stillwater community members.

"The Buddy Holly residency activities are unique and meaningful. They engage participants ranging from high school students up to working adults alongside the talents of current industry professionals," said Darin Williams, Director of Education and Community Engagement at The McKnight Center. "Along with our mission to facilitate shared creative experiences and impactful learning opportunities, we aim to eliminate barriers for participants by reaching beyond the traditional performing arts experience. The Buddy Holly residency will do just that."

"I am excited for The Buddy Holly Story," said Brooklyn Darby, a student Stagehand at The McKnight Center. "During this past year with no theatre events, I missed not only the experience of working at The McKnight Center but also engaging with my coworkers. However, the upcoming season changes that. As a theatre student at OSU, I will gain professional experience and contacts in the arts industry, and the memories I make during shows like The Buddy Holly Story will stay with me forever."

Tickets to the two performances are still available. Visit mcknightcenter.org or call (405) 744-9999 to purchase.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists, and employees safe. At the request of The Buddy Holly Story production team, guests must show proof of vaccinated to attend a performance. For guests under the age of 12 or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief, a recent negative COVID-19 test will be accepted for entrance (tests must be performed by a medical profession within 72 hours of the performance start time). Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status. Guest requirements for each performance at The McKnight Center are announced as artists determine their requirements. For specifics regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines, please visit here.