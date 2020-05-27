BWW Interview: Artist Spotlight - Tristan Hill

The Artist Spotlight series continues with Tristan Hill. A May 2019 graduate of UCO's Musical Theatre program, Tristan was last seen in Lyric Theatre's Summer 2019 production of Titanic. While waiting for the quarantine to lift (we're getting closer!), he caught up with Broadway World to fill us in on his career so far and some of his post-pandemic career goals! Check out his exclusive Q&A below:

BWW: At what age did you start performing? What inspired you to pursue a career in the arts?



TH: I was in the second grade when I first remember wanting to perform. As I went through middle school, I was involved in anything music-related. I fell in love with Broadway when I saw the Wicked tour in eighth grade. That moment and on, I knew I wanted to do this as a career. Then I got to high school did a few shows, and auditioned for UCO's Musical Theatre Program and the rest is history.







BWW: What is your favorite role that you've done so far? What is your dream role?



TH: My favorite role to date would have to be Anslemo in Man of LaMancha. That role taught me how to understand a character and roll with the punches. And my dream role would have to be Davey in Newsies!





BWW: What are your future plans once the arts are back and the pandemic is over?

TH: My future plans are to move to NYC when things become more safe to travel, and to keep challenging myself in every form of Art. It's an intermission, not an ending. Currently I'm keeping in shape, learning guitar, and staying healthy. The world will forever be changed but the art is still here.



BWW: What do you love the most about theatre?

TH: My favorite thing about the theatre is that you get to become close with people from all over the world and get to share that story. The cosmic energy that we all feel when the curtain rises is priceless. The lights of every theatre will light up again soon!

Thank you Tristan for the exclusive interview!! Look forward to seeing him on the brightest stages soon.

To keep up with his career and adventures, follow Tristan on Instagram @tristan.james.hill and Twitter @_tristanjames.

