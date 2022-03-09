3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Auditions For HAMLET

3rd Act Theatre Company has announced auditions for Hamlet, written by William Shakespeare and re-imagined, adapted, and directed by Dakota Lee Bryant. Hamlet is the fourth Noire production of Season 3: UNKNOWN.

Auditions will be online via Zoom on March 19, 2022, with masked in-person callbacks on March 20,

2022. Audition sides and access to the Zoom meeting will be provided via link sent prior to the

audition time. Perusal scripts, early access to sides, and video auditions for those unable to

attend will be available upon request. Rehearsals will begin March 30, 2022 with performances May 13 - 29, 2022.

Rehearsals and productions will be in-person, with one pre-recorded streamed performance. A small stipend will be provided. Audition registration can be found on the theatre's website at

https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/auditions.

3rd Act Theatre Company is committed to diverse, inclusive casting. For every production please submit without regard to ability, race, age, weight, color, national origin, ethnic origin, gender identity, or any other basis. Any specifics integral to the plot or required by the publisher will be listed in the audition announcement, and audition information is subject to change.

Content Advisory: This production contains mature language and themes such as murder, death, sexuality, talk of suicide, gaslighting, and the loss of a parent, child, or sibling.

Character Advisory: All characters experience or witness acts of verbal or physical violence and themes of death and emotional intimacy.

Please contact info@3rdacttheatreco.com for more information regarding auditions, perusal scripts, or content.

Young Hamlet returns home from university to discover the world-shattering news that not only is her father newly dead, but her mother has married Claudius, Hamlet's Uncle - making Claudius King. Late one night, the ghost of Hamlet's father appears to her, accusing Claudius of his murder and urging Hamlet to revenge, a goal in which she is only too happy to partake, setting into motion a train of events that destroys the royal family and nation of Denmark.

For this production, 3rd Act is particularly interested in hearing from queer, non-binary, and

trans actors.

Cast: 13 Actors

Ghost of Hamlet's Father (VO)/Claudius: Masculine-Presenting, 40-60 | King of Denmark The Character of Claudius will perform choreographed stabbing and poisoning.

Hamlet: Feminine-Presenting, 20-30 | Daughter to the late, and niece to the present king

The Character of Hamlet is subject to manipulation, emotional abuse, themes of depression and suicide, and familial loss.

Gertrude: Feminine-Presenting, 30-60 | Queen of Denmark and mother to Hamlet

The Character of Gertrude experiences emotional duress and is subject to gaslighting.

Polonius: Masculine-Presenting, 50-80 | Lord Chamberlain

The Character of Polonius may express internalized homophobia.

Ophelia: Feminine-Presenting, 20-30 | daughter to Polonius

The Character of Ophelia is subject to depression, suicide, exploitation, manipulation, and

gaslighting leading to a reactive display of mental breakdown. Must be comfortable singing.

Laertes: Masculine-Presenting, 20-40 | son to Polonius

The Character of Laertes demonstrates difficulties with anger management, retribution, homicidal tendencies, depression, and familial loss. This character's life will end via choreographed knife play.

Horatio: Open, 20-30 | Friend to Hamlet

The Character of Horatio demonstrates depression and anxiety and witnesses the loss of a close friend.

Rosencrantz: Feminine-Presenting, 20-30 | Friend to Hamlet

The Character of Rosencrantz demonstrates acts of manipulation.

Guildenstern: Masculine-Presenting, 20-30 | Friend to Hamlet

The Character of Guildenstern demonstrates acts of manipulation.

Marcellus/Player #3/Lucianus/Priest: Masculine-Presenting, 30-60

The Character of Marcellus expresses a fear of the paranormal, witnesses violence, and demonstrates an act of rage.

Bernardo/Player #4/Prologue/Gentleman: Open, 20-30

The Character of Bernardo expresses a fear of the paranormal, witnesses violence, and demonstrates an act of rage.

Player #1/Player King/Clown 1: Masculine Presenting, 30-60

Player #2/Player Queen/Clown 2/Osric: Open, 20-40

The actor portraying Player 2 must be comfortable in a dress. Additionally, Player 1 or Player 2

may be asked to act as the physical embodiment of The Ghost but they will not learn any lines, just physical movement. The Character of the Physical Ghost will potentially wear a morph suit/mask, which will include the obstruction of vision and covering of the face.

3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among our top priorities. Mask requirements will be assessed and may or may not be required for audiences and/or cast during the production.

3rd Act Theatre is located in the Shoppes at Northpark (entrance near their bar partners Hacienda Tacos), N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at www.3rdacttheatreco.com and on their Facebook page.

3rd Act Theatre Company was founded in 2018 and is celebrating its third season, UNKNOWN, by providing quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Dedicated to inclusion through family-friendly theatre, as well as works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional experience to local artists and technicians aspiring to a life or career in the theatre arts.

###