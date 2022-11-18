Wagner College Theatre's Stage One to Produce NYC Premiere of Matthew Puckett's REBEL GENIUS

REBEL GENIUS is a new musical based on the lives of Albert Einstein and Mileva Maric. Physics and love collide as Albert and Mileva fall madly in love and struggle to survive together while Albert risks everything to find a perfect Unified Field Theory of the universe. Book, music, and lyrics by Matthew Puckett, REBEL GENIUS is a contemporary exploration into the hearts of two icons torn between great ambition and a passionate love for the people in their lives.

PERFORMANCES

REBEL GENIUS will be performed on December 1, 2 & 3 at 7:30PM and on December 3 & 4 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

One Campus Rd

Staten Island, NY 10301

THE COMPANY

REBEL GENIUS is being directed by Wagner College Senior Arts Administration student Ella Martin. Music Direction by Emory Garber, a Junior Music Education Prek-12 major. Assistant Direction by Joshua Piper, Choreography by Emma Casertano, Scenic Design by Hunter Anderson, Costume Design by Jess King, Lighting Design by Lea George, Sound Design by Noah McKane, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Hair and Makeup Design by Jess King, Production Manager Vicki Neal. The cast includes: Anthony Chavers, Haley Vogel, Leslie Baez, Gavin Conner, Marvin Moser, Kyle Munro, Riku Toyohara, Giovani Cadet, Aubrie-Mei Rubel, Amanda Rose Miller, Madison Hepp, and Emily Durkin.

THE CREATOR

Matthew Puckett is an award-winning songwriter and film composer. Originally from New York City, Matthew is an alum of CMU, Berklee College of Music and NYU. He has worked with bands and artists such as: Rogue Wave, The Mowgli's, Marsha Ambrosius, Jeremy Jordan, Shawn Hook, Kris Allen and Garrison Starr among others.

Matthew won a Peabody Award for his songs and score for the ABC Series HOPKINS. His new musical REBEL GENIUS was a finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant presented by The American Theater Wing and has been presented at UCLA, The Lied Center/ASCAP workshop and The Atlantic Theater Company in NYC.

Matthew is the recipient of a New Musical Theater Works commission from IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles for his musical "Songs from the Evergreen". He is currently developing a new musical with Jaime Casteneda and a new musical TV series for WBTV/Brownstone Entertainment.

THE MUSIC

Composer Matthew Puckett held nothing back in his musical exploration of the geniuses Albert and Mileva. Discover a new favorite song among the many musical numbers, including "Faster", "What Love Looks Like", "Repetition Business", "Spacetime", "671,000,000 mph", and plenty more.

TICKETING

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/tickets/. You can also contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu. The Box Office is open 12:00PM - 4:00PM Monday through Friday and one hour before every performance. Tickets are $10.

If you feel ill, or test positive for COVID-19, please do not come to the theatre. Contact the box office and we will do our best to accommodate your ticket request for another date. All audience members at WCT productions are strongly encouraged to wear masks when attending the productions.

About Wagner College Theatre

Wagner College's Performing Arts Department provides students with a strong liberal arts background combined with intensive training in dance, music, acting, design, and more. With more than 50 years producing musicals on Staten Island, Wagner College has become a leader in the field and has ranked among the top 5 collegiate theatre programs in the United States by the Princeton Review since 2004, most recently ranking 3rd nationally in their 2023 "Best 388 Colleges" guide. Through a rigorous combination of theory and practice, the department seeks to foster leadership, a sense of community, artistic integrity, intellectual expertise, and the best professional values to serve students in their chosen profession.

For more information about our season, faculty, students, and ticketing please visit https://wagner.edu/performing-arts/. Contact the box office at 718-390-3259 and boxoffice@wagner.edu.

Follow us on instagram @wagnercollegetheatre