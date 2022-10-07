Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? to Premiere at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre

Amanda Cannon, Michael Bordwell, Vicky Gitre, Ben Guralnik, Rooki Tiwari, Manny Rey, Alan Charney and Ken Coughlin star in a spirited dramedy.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? to Premiere at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre

Corruption ... Espionage ... Combat ... on campus? Professors can fight dirty. Laurie Rae Waugh will present another exciting work by the late Irving A Greenfield:
WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors complex, 314 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019, Opening November 2, and running through Sunday, November 13 (Wednesday thru Saturday @ 8pm and Sunday @ 3pm); Tickets $20 cash at the door
Reservations: (212) 581-3044

Amanda Cannon, Michael Bordwell, Vicky Gitre, Ben Guralnik, Rooki Tiwari, Manny Rey, Alan Charney and Ken Coughlin star in a spirited dramedy centering on English Professor Walter Knight. Seems the chair of the English Department wants to get rid of the good professor. She enlists the aid of her lover ... and the rest of the department! Walter, however, has other ideas. As the most famous and published author in the entire department, he has friends of his own. Watch the sparks fly before class is dismissed.

Dr. Irving Greenfield spent two years in the Merchant Marine and served during the Korean War in the combat infantry. This certainly peppered his writing style. For 18 years, Greenfield taught as an Associate Professor (Adjunct) at Wagner College in the Humanities Department, before moving on to the Discovery Institute at the College of Staten Island. But it's his work outside of academia for which Greenfield is most remembered and embraced.

Dr. Irving Greenfield's work has appeared in a variety of media. Greenfield's stories have appeared in several publications - and as adventure novels. Universal International adapted his novel Tagget into a 1991 film for TV starring Daniel J. Travanti. Greenfield has additionally published one-act and full-length plays, to much critical acclaim. His plays are performed all around the world, and currently - in discussion with his estate - Caliber Comics is considering turning some of his works into graphic novels.

Laurie Rae Waugh, the American Theatre of Actor's leading director right after founder James Jennings, is considered the chief interpreter of Greenfields stage works in New York. She has directed most of his canon of plays, including One More Time, Banned is Bisbee, P.O.W., and Family Matters.




More Hot Stories For You


Y2K: A New Musical Comes to TADAY2K: A New Musical Comes to TADA
October 7, 2022

Emerging Artists Theatre will present Y2K written and directed by Joe Natalzia. The production is part of the 2022 New Work Series. Performance takes place at TADA Theatre in Manhattan on October 22nd at 9pm
Jennifer Tipton Brings OUR DAYS AND NIGHT to BAC Jerome Robbins TheaterJennifer Tipton Brings OUR DAYS AND NIGHT to BAC Jerome Robbins Theater
October 7, 2022

Illustrious lighting designer Jennifer Tipton will share an exhibit of light November 17-19, Thursday-Saturday in BAC's Jerome Robbins Theater. Our Days and Night is designed to show the relationship of the earth to the sun, tracing the origin and precarity of the sun's support of life, and exploring the visual archetypes of the seasons. 
Prospect Announces Writers For CAPTION THIS, 2022 Musical Theater LabProspect Announces Writers For CAPTION THIS, 2022 Musical Theater Lab
October 7, 2022

Prospect Theater Company has announced the writers selected for the 2022 edition of its annual Musical Theater Lab: Caption This. 
Video: Short Musical IT'S CHRISTMAS WITCH Premieres At Quad Cinema, October 17Video: Short Musical IT'S CHRISTMAS WITCH Premieres At Quad Cinema, October 17
October 6, 2022

Watch video of a new holiday musical short film It's Christmas, Witch! 
Gara to Direct World Premiere of SELF-MADE MARTYR at the United Solo Theatre FestivalGara to Direct World Premiere of SELF-MADE MARTYR at the United Solo Theatre Festival
October 6, 2022

Writer/performer/comedian Gara (Bros) is set to direct the world premiere of Hannah Burke's self-made martyr at the United Solo Theatre Festival. Unstoppable Theater will present the original solo performance piece, written and performed by Hannah Burke, at Theatre Row's Studio Theatre on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at 7pm.