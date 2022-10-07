WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? to Premiere at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre

Corruption ... Espionage ... Combat ... on campus? Professors can fight dirty. Laurie Rae Waugh will present another exciting work by the late Irving A Greenfield:

WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? at The Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors complex, 314 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019, Opening November 2, and running through Sunday, November 13 (Wednesday thru Saturday @ 8pm and Sunday @ 3pm); Tickets $20 cash at the door

Reservations: (212) 581-3044

Amanda Cannon, Michael Bordwell, Vicky Gitre, Ben Guralnik, Rooki Tiwari, Manny Rey, Alan Charney and Ken Coughlin star in a spirited dramedy centering on English Professor Walter Knight. Seems the chair of the English Department wants to get rid of the good professor. She enlists the aid of her lover ... and the rest of the department! Walter, however, has other ideas. As the most famous and published author in the entire department, he has friends of his own. Watch the sparks fly before class is dismissed.



Dr. Irving Greenfield spent two years in the Merchant Marine and served during the Korean War in the combat infantry. This certainly peppered his writing style. For 18 years, Greenfield taught as an Associate Professor (Adjunct) at Wagner College in the Humanities Department, before moving on to the Discovery Institute at the College of Staten Island. But it's his work outside of academia for which Greenfield is most remembered and embraced.

Dr. Irving Greenfield's work has appeared in a variety of media. Greenfield's stories have appeared in several publications - and as adventure novels. Universal International adapted his novel Tagget into a 1991 film for TV starring Daniel J. Travanti. Greenfield has additionally published one-act and full-length plays, to much critical acclaim. His plays are performed all around the world, and currently - in discussion with his estate - Caliber Comics is considering turning some of his works into graphic novels.

Laurie Rae Waugh, the American Theatre of Actor's leading director right after founder James Jennings, is considered the chief interpreter of Greenfields stage works in New York. She has directed most of his canon of plays, including One More Time, Banned is Bisbee, P.O.W., and Family Matters.