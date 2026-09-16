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Tier5 Sets Third Annual SPOOKYF3ST Staged Reading Series at The Tank

Three staged readings featuring original and adapted horror plays directed by Annaporva Green, Erin Reynolds, and M. Hatten.

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Tier5 Sets Third Annual SPOOKYF3ST Staged Reading Series at The Tank

Tier5 will return to The Tank this fall for the third annual SpookyF3st, a staged reading series showcasing new and in-development works centered on horror, science fiction, fantasy and the supernatural.

This year's series will feature three staged readings running October 5-November 1. The presentations will put the performers on their feet with scripts in hand, allowing playwrights to present works in progress for an audience as part of their continued development.

THE SUM OF THESE PARTS

SpookyF3st will open Monday, October 5 at 7 p.m. with The Sum of These Parts, written by Haley Kofuku Henson and directed by Annaporva Green, who recently appeared as Viola in Tier5's production of Twelfth Night.

The contemporary dystopian sci-fi retelling of Romeo and Juliet examines class conflict and the ethics of capitalism. Set in a not-so-distant future, the play imagines a society in which humans can prolong their lives by replacing their body parts.

SYBIL CREEPE'S HOUSE OF MYSTERIES

Laurel Andersen's Sybil Creepe's House of Mysteries will follow on Tuesday, October 20 at 7 p.m., directed by Erin Reynolds.

The queer romantic fantasy comedy follows young scholar Arthur Tuck, whose search for a magical artifact leads him into a thunderstorm and a foreboding Gothic manor. The work draws on an assortment of Gothic literature tropes as its small cast takes on the characters and creatures Arthur encounters.

THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE

The series will conclude Sunday, November 1 at 7 p.m. with the world premiere reading of The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, adapted and directed by M. Hatten (Julius: Harlem's Caesar) and James Cougar Canfield (Dracula: Blood & Glitter).

Adapted from Robert Louis Stevenson's novella and relocated to San Francisco in 1971, the new queer interpretation explores freedom, desire and consequence through a darker and more violent take on the classic story.

All three SpookyF3st readings will take place at The Tank, 312 W. 36th Street in New York City. Tickets are available through a Pick-Your-Tier pricing model, allowing audience members to select the price level they are most comfortable paying.

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