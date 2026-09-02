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Noah Castillero to Bring ONE MAN FUNERAL Solo Show to The PIT

The absurdist solo show, produced by Sara Cuozzo Gonzalez, imagines eulogies from Keira Knightley, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Coolidge.

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Noah Castillero to Bring ONE MAN FUNERAL Solo Show to The PIT

One Man Funeral, a new one-man show written and performed by social media star Noah Castillero will have a one night only performance at The PIT Mainstage in New York City on September 19.

TikTok and Instagram sensation Noah Castillero brings his solo sh- ahem.. funeral.. to 'life', in an absurdist performance that fuses sketch comedy and campy cabaret. Known for his celebrity impressions online, Noah now invites a live audience to experience the mayhem.

The show takes place in 2031, and Noah has tragically passed away at the ripe young age of 35. During his short time on Earth, Noah was an entertainment icon, an EGOT winner, and beloved among the Hollywood elite. Close celebrity friends, including Keira Knightley, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Coolidge, give heart-wrenching eulogies at the funeral, recounting Noah's greatest achievements and performances. You will cry. You will laugh. You'll question how he died and why the casket is like.. so tiny. You won't want to miss your chance to see Noah perform live! And dead!

Noah Castillero is an actor, model, and social media presence with over 230k followers collectively online. In his top 3 TikTok videos, he has a combined total of 1.7 million likes and 12 million views. He went viral earlier this year for his impression of Keira Knightley saying "I just woke up".

One Man Funeral will take place on September 19, 2026 at 10pm at The People's Improv Theater Mainstage - 154 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001

One Man Funeral is produced by Sara Cuozzo Gonzalez

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